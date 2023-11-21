Argentine football is one of the most exciting in South America since, weekend after weekend, there are surprises with “small” teams that defeat the “big” teams but there are also other very exciting matches that always allow us to enjoy the best football in the land of world champions. At the same time, a key aspect of this tournament is the fight to avoid relegation since there are a huge number of clubs that are in a complicated situation and do not want to go down a category in this highly competitive Argentine football.
It should be remembered that at the end of the Professional League Cup 2023there were three clubs that had to lose the category: two by the Table of Averageswhich we will review below, and one per Annual Tablethat is why there were several teams that must be attentive to their previous performances, and at the same time to the sum of points in 2023, since there would be punishment for everyone, but overnight a decline was reversed.
Despite being “The league of world champions“, the motto of the Professional League of Argentine football in harmony with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the organization of the competition leaves much to be desired, with disastrous arbitrations, unusual formats and modifications to the regulations in the middle of the dispute.
On Thursday, June 22, the Extraordinary Assembly of the Argentine Football Association decided to eliminate a decline -on average- in the Professional League. It was a decision unanimous among 45 of the 46 assembly members present (Talleres de Córdoba, the absent one), so In the end there will be two teams that will lose the category until 2028.
At the moment, it has already descended Sarandí Arsenal, last in the Table of Promise, while for the Annual Table Unión would be relegating at the moment, with one day left.
In case of a tie in points due to relegation, there is tiebreaker matches. Everything will be defined in the last, exciting day.
“Tatengue” has 43 points, two less than Gimnasia and Colón, who cannot relax. Sarmiento and Vélez appear with 46, while later Tigre appears with 47, already saved.
Everything will be defined between these five teams, with the addition that Vélez and Colón will face each other. Unión will go against Tigre, Gimnasia will visit Banfield and Sarmiento will visit Platense.
There is a chance that there will be a tiebreaker between two, three and even four teams, with a home run that would be impressive, with the seasoning that could have the two teams from Santa Fe involved: Colón and Unión. Be?
#relegation #League #Cup #teams #risk #defined