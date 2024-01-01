Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 01/01/2024 – 15:00

Artificial Intelligence entered the vocabulary of companies in 2023 and many of them are already adopting these tools in different areas. In order not to be left behind, workers must seek increasing specialization in the AI ​​tools most used by companies and this could make all the difference in their CV in 2024.

Henrique Cordeiro Florido, director of Strategy, Innovation & AI at Minsait in Brazil, gives some tips on what to keep an eye on to stay connected to technologies.

How to begin?

It is important to start with the basics, understanding the fundamentals of AI and knowing how to discern science fiction and reality. This is a very broad field of research, which includes notions of machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, generative AI, among other topics. Understanding all of this requires time and dedication to studies.

Search for free courses

Currently, there are platforms that offer free introductory courses to the concept of machine learning. Several of these companies also offer free learning paths, with information about AI ranging from basic to advanced levels. The important thing, however, is that the professional guides his studies towards the desired focus, with an emphasis on improving his knowledge regarding the application of AI in his work routine.

Need to know programming?

To understand the basic concept of AI and adapt to the use of tools based on this technology, it is not necessary to have programming knowledge. There are already platforms that offer very friendly interfaces for users and non-programming professionals. However, if the position requires the candidate to develop or modify AI applications, it is essential to have basic knowledge in programming, especially in the Python language, widely used in AI applications and on the web, in software development, in data science and machine learning, thanks to its simplicity and the vast number of libraries available.