What you didn’t know about the Oscars

Next Monday, when you wake up, you can see on your mobile the list of the winners and the winners of the Oscars. And you can see the videos of the best moments of a unique gala. But, to open your appetite, here are some of the anecdotes or curiosities that have left some awards that have been delivered since 1929.

No one like Walt Disney

If you think that Amenábar, Bayona or Bardem treasure many awards in our country, nothing compared to Walt Disney: it was nominated 59 times and won 26 statuettes.

THE POWER OF THE TITANIC

Much has been discussed whether or not there was space in the table for Leonardo Di Caprio to be saved with Kate Winslet. But what nobody discusses is the power of the film: 14 nominations and 11 awards. No tape obtained more nominations, although Ben Hur And the second part of The Lord of the Rings Yes obtained the same number of statuettes.

Great delivery

The movies Who fear Virginia Woolf? (1966) and The footprint (1972) achieved a feat: opt for the awards of best actor, best actress, best secondary actor and best secondary actress. Both films finally took two of the four statuettes.

Flooded and lost

Matt Damon achieved in 1997 a deserved Oscar for the best original script by The indomitable Will Hunting. What nobody expected is that, while Damon was away from home, lost the statuette after flooding his home because of sprinklers.

The longest winners

If you think that The Brutalist It is long (215 minutes), there goes the list of the feature films that won the Oscar despite their extensive duration: What the wind took (238 minutes), Arabia Lawrence (232 minutes), Ben Hur (212 minutes) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (201 minutes).

Draws, as in the Goya

All good cynophile remembers that, for the first time in the history of the Goya Awards, two films tied on the award for best film this year, 47 and The infiltrated. In the Oscars it also happened in the awards for Best Actor (Wallace Beery and Fredric March) already best actress (Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand).

A single Oscar

Throughout the history of the American awards, only twice the Oscar went to the hands of someone called Oscar. Both in 1941 and in 1945 the filmmaker Oscar Hammerstein II took the desired statuette.