Mexico.- Jorge Ivan Gastelum Avilaalso know as Orso Ivan Gastelum Cruzalias “El Cholo Ivan”is already in the hands of the authorities of United States of America (USA) and will have to face the justice of that country, who has already sentenced his boss, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanto life in prison plus another 30 years.

The Federal District Court, District of ColumbiaUSA, accuses “El Cholo Iván” of the crimes of criminal association, against health, and of using, brandishing and discharging a firearm, as detailed by the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) in a statement.

The defense of “El Cholo Iván” held a battle against his extradition, which ultimately did not bear fruit. Now, he, like other accused of drug trafficking, faces the possibility of a long sentence behind bars, given the harshness of the laws in the USA.

It should be remembered who “El Cholo Iván” is, already recognized as a “right hand“, confidence manof “El Chapo” Guzmanformer leader of the Sinaloa Cartel (worldwide), and who is currently imprisoned in a prison in Coloradoin very harsh conditions.

‘El Cholo Ivan’

Born in badiraguatoin the Sinaloa Mountainssame land where he was also born Joaquin Archivaldo “El Chapo” Guzman Loera.

According to notes published by various media, Iván Gastélum started in the business of drugs working in the fields dope in badiraguatobelonging to Sinaloa carteland from there they sent him to take care of illicit crops in the state of Durango.

He gained the trust of Guzmán Loera, as he became a bodyguard for his children, took them to their schools; then he went on to become the capo’s bodyguard and his security chief.

He became his boss’s liaison with other leaders of the Sinaloa cartel or with other people. He was also identified as being in charge of the Sinaloa Cartel in northern Mexico, and extended his dominance in the state of Baja California Surwith tourist cities as important as Los Cabos and Peace.

“El Cholo Iván” Gastélum was arrested by the authorities for the first time in 2006 in Culiacán; he was accused of homicide, crimes against health in the modality of possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and dope.

He lasted 3 years behind bars, until the day there was an artistic festival in the Aguaruto Penitentiary Centera moment that Gastélum took advantage of to escape, dressed as a woman.

In that year of 2009, the war broke out between the Sinaloa cartel and the Beltran Leyva carteland Gastélum, as head of his organization’s hitmen, was in charge of stopping the advance of said rival cartel.

Together with the beauty queen of Sinaloa

A striking fact about “El Cholo Iván” is that allegedly since 2011 he had a love affair with Maria Susana Flores Gamez“Suzy“, who won the “New Sinaloa Woman” contest.

In 2012, on November 24, a shootout between armed men and elements of the Mexican Army in little boySinaloa: there were three people killed in the events, among them: Susy.

At the time, a federal official commented that next to the body of the woman was a AK-47 rifle “goat horn“, and a version spread that she was perhaps used as a “human shield” during that confrontation.

Subsequently, in three municipalities of Sinaloa, appeared narcomantas attributed to “El Cholo Iván”, who claimed that a military commander (a General Gurrola) was responsible for the death of Suzyand of the deaths other people, apart from torture to innocent people.

It is said that “El Cholo Iván” accused that they killed her, because they could not kill him.

Government objective

On February 22, 2014, in the morning, “El Chapo” Guzmán was arrested in an apartment tower in front of the Mazatlan boardwalk; A writer assured that this was possible due to an inadvertent oversight or error by “El Cholo Iván”: as he forgot to change the chip of a mobile phone, that is how authorities from the United States and Mexico could locate him.

In July 2015, through a tunnel that no one discovered in time, “El Chapo” escaped from federal prison of “El Altiplano”in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico, and it is said that “El Cholo Iván” was there to transfer and care for him.

In 2016, “El Cholo Iván” Gastélum became one of the 122 priority objectives of the Government of Mexico.

That same year, on January 8, in Los Mochis, Ahomethere was an operation of the Navy of mexico (he Operative Black Swan) in a house, where there were shots and grenades, with 5 gunmen dead and another 6 wounded, other people arrested, and where the main targets escaped through a tunnel connected to some sewers that overlook the streets.

It has been said that minutes later, federal highway police located a red car that had just been stolen and stopped it: they ran into none other than “El Chapo” Guzmán and his security chief and trusted man, “El Cholo ” Ivan, and they put them in a motel waiting for reinforcements.

Then came the extradition of El Chapo Guzmán to the US and a highly publicized trial, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment, plus 30 years, for charges related to drug trafficking against the United States and its citizens. He is locked up in prison ADX Florence.

Despite unsuccessful amparo claims, this Sunday, April 2, the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Mexico confirms that it placed “El Cholo Iván” in the hands of US federal agents, who will face a prosecutor, a jury, witnesses and a possible sentence for drug trafficking, criminal association and whatever accumulates.