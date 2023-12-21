DThe students have already learned in detail that the eggplant is not a harmless vegetable, but a symbol of the male genitalia. The teacher lectured about it for a full quarter of an hour. And even afterwards he always returns to the topic with pleasure. As a joke, he asks a student to sing a song and take off his clothes. “Get me in the mood, think about my eggplant.” And it continues in this tone.

The sexually suggestive, exposing and hurtful quotes fill pages. It's about a teacher at a Frankfurt high school. According to credible statements from students, in class he urged a young person to show “a hot picture” of his classmate and moaned theatrically. It's all just a joke, of course. He is said to have asked people to go to the board with the words “Which naked girl wants to go to the front here now?” He is said to have told a student that she would have to take off a piece of clothing for every wrong answer, he is said to have offered one of the minors, with a view to the planned school trip, that he could come to his room in the evening, and he should repeatedly talk about his own sexual organs and those of his students spoke.

“I wouldn’t like to send my own child to his classes.”

The quotes are documented by a memory protocol, young people confirm them, it is no secret at the school that there is a problem with the teacher, that she expresses herself in cross-border ways in class, that she exposes students in sexualized and other forms. The truth is, however, that some of the high school students find the lewd comments funny. And there are former students who, looking back, say that the teacher in question was the best of their time at school. The sexualized statements regularly caused a stir years ago, but the teacher encouraged discussions and “prepared you for life.”

It's not all bad things to hear in the college either. However, even teachers who recognize the colleague's professional qualifications doubt his pedagogical competence and his behavior towards young people. “I wouldn’t like to send my own child to his classes,” is one assessment. The criticized teacher herself did not want to comment when asked by the FAZ and referred to the school management. She said she did not want to comment on the details of the case. But we know about the allegations and take them seriously. Parents say that the school management enjoys their trust, but can probably do little themselves.







This is astonishing at a time when sexualized border crossings are no longer accepted with as much shrugging of the shoulders as they used to be and the rights of minors are also given high priority. In many places, concepts are being developed and positions are being created; for example, since this year, Hessian schools have been given a special hourly allowance for teachers who work with the school community to develop a prevention concept against violence and sexual abuse. “The best possible protection of our children and young people is our duty,” says Hessian Education Minister Alexander Lorz (CDU). “That’s why we’re increasing our efforts in schools.”

Verbal statements are also sexualized violence

In order to effectively protect students, however, it must first be clarified where violence and sexual abuse actually begins in the school context. If a teacher becomes physically abusive, hits a student or touches their private parts, the case is clear. But what about verbal violations of privacy, constant sexualized or humiliating comments? The Federal Ministry for Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth gives a pretty clear answer to this: It expressly describes sexual violence not only as a physical, but also as a communicative border crossing.