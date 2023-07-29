Titia Ketelaar shares a series this summer that made her laugh out loud with her father on the couch as a child. The 1980 British television series Yes Minister. Why? Titia: ‘The series teaches us that civil servants do not always support their politician’s ideals, and it still provides useful lessons in communication for novice politicians.’

