08/19/2024 – 9:41

XP Investimentos raised its projection for the basic interest rate at the end of this year to 11.75%, with the monetary tightening cycle starting next month, and estimated that the basic rate will reach 12% in January 2025, the investment platform said in a report on Monday, 19.

Previously, XP expected the Selic rate to end 2024 at 10.50%, the level it is currently at. However, the average market analyst continues to project that the basic interest rate will remain unchanged until the end of this year, according to a Focus survey released this Monday by the Central Bank.

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will meet on September 17th and 18th.

By the end of 2025, XP expects a Selic rate of 12%, but warned that it may calibrate this scenario in the future.

“Copom should start a moderate monetary adjustment cycle as early as September. We project that the Selic rate will reach 12.00%, after a 0.25 percentage point hike, followed by two 0.50 pp hikes and a final 0.25 pp hike in January next year,” states the report signed by XP’s chief economist, Caio Megale, and team.

“Considering that we will move further away from the neutral interest rate level, Copom will likely find room for cuts in late 2025 or early 2026. We will wait for the data to evolve before calibrating this scenario. For now, we will maintain the Selic rate projection at 12.00% for the end of 2025.”

XP also raised its expectation for the IPCA, the benchmark index for the inflation targeting regime, to 4.4% by the end of this year, compared to a previous forecast of an increase of 4.1%. The inflation target is 3%, with a tolerance band of 1.5 percentage points either way. For the end of 2025, XP reduced its projection for the IPCA to 4%, compared to the 4.3% previously estimated.

The platform also reported that it raised its estimate for this year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 2.7%, compared to a projection of 2.2%. For 2025, the forecast was reduced to 1.6%, compared to 1.7%.

XP maintained its projection for the exchange rate at 5.40 reais for both the end of this year and the end of next year.

What XP said when it worsened its projections:

Economic activity and the labor market have been stronger than expected. “The Brazilian exchange rate has depreciated more than its peers this year. Inflation expectations have risen, moving further away from the 3.0% target. The Wholesale Price Index (IPA) has risen and should put pressure on consumer inflation in the coming months. This is evidence that monetary policy is not restrictive enough; and would be enough for a reaction from the Central Bank,” XP highlighted.

Global recession risks have diminished. “Recent economic data from the US show that a “soft landing” (or controlled landing) is the most likely scenario for now. In China, indicators for July signaled a relatively stable economic growth rate. Thus, global downward drivers for Brazilian inflation seem less intense at this time,” he noted.

New communication from Copom members. “With monetary policy easing in major economies (US, Europe, Latin American peers), we believed that Copom would be satisfied with its inflation projections slightly above target, opting to extend the convergence horizon. However, Committee members have pointed out that, at 3.2%, the inflation forecast is above target. Furthermore, they mentioned that the inflation outlook is uncomfortable and asymmetric to the upside, and that rising inflation expectations require a response,” the report adds.