What Xbox headsets are compatible with Dolby Atmos? This is the question that has been around the heads of thousands of Xbox users for months, when Microsoft announced its compatibility as one more step to get all the cutting-edge technologies in the Xbox ecosystem. This technology allows the user to obtain a clean, clear and precise sound that will help it to better position itself in the worlds that current videogames present us with. Although anyone can enjoy the Dolby Atmos Even from a television speaker, the best way to get the most out of it is with headphones. That is why we tell you about those that are compatible.

The good news is that all Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S compatible headsets or headsets so are with Dolby Atmos. Of course, you will need to acquire a Dolby Atmos license. You can get it through your own Microsoft Store at a recommended retail price of 17.99 euros, although there are specific headset brands that have agreements with this technology and that offer it included in the price of their headphones, as is the case with Plantronics.

Be that as it may, getting a license to use this technology in your gaming headsets will improve your overall sound experience, although it will be especially noticeable in those video games in particular that are compatible with Dolby Atmos. Currently the list is made up of a couple of dozen games, including Gears 5, Ori and the Will of the Wisps or Forza Horizon 4. It is more than likely that many other titles will join this catalog in the future, so if you are passionate about audio maybe you should think about getting a license for Dolby Atmos, one of the most prominent sound technologies today.

