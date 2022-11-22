Never change a winning team. At least that’s how an old adage goes, which often proves good when a sports collective, fresh from a success of a certain importance, presents itself at the start of the next championship without upheavals in its staff.

This could be the case of Toyota Racing, which will appear at the start of the 2023 WRC with the confirmation of 3 drivers of the 4 lined up last season which ended at the Rally of Japan. Via Esapekka Lappi, who legitimately chose to run a full season by signing with Hyundai Motorsport, and Takamoto Katsuta inside.

A promotion for the Japanese that makes the top management of the Japanese company happy. Just think: a Japanese driver, who started from WRC2 at the behest of a young driver project that could take him to the WRC. Mission accomplished in a short time also thanks to the efforts of the team, which fielded 4 Yaris for a couple of seasons, with full continuity: 3 factory ones and one for Takamoto. What better spot for the company based in Aichi prefecture?

On and off, Katsuta showed improvements which, together with Lappi’s farewell, led him to be part of the Toyota Racing quartet of official drivers for the 2023 season. Hard to say until a few years ago, but now it’s a reality.

Will this change have repercussions? The answer is certainly yes. Waiting for the end of next season before taking stock would be advisable and certainly easier, but there are already some consequences of this decision that make the World Rally Championship poorer than it has been in recent years.

The WRC loses a car for mid-season

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Tomasz Kalinski

Katsuta’s joining the official Toyota team means one very specific thing: there will no longer be a fourth GR Yaris Rally1 that will compete in all the events of the next World Championship, which, moreover, will become 14 when the World Motorsport Council is held in December will finally release the 2023 calendar.

Toyota WRC team principal Jari-Matti Latvala was clear. With Katsuta joining the factory team, there will be a fourth GR Yaris Rally1 available for hire for 7 of the 14 events.

“We have considered the possibility of renting a fourth car in 7 events of the next World Championship. But this will only concern one rental, nothing else. If anyone is interested in renting a car, we are evaluating this option. At this point we do not know if it will be possible, but we are collecting data to see if there are any riders interested.”

“We have built a customer program step by step, because it is something we want to do in the future. We want to race some cars, perhaps thinking about the commercial side of the situation. It is a good opportunity for the drivers to gain experience and in the past it has happened for just one event. But now there will be more events for a driver who decides to rent a car. It would be interesting for us too”.

“The fourth car will be leased 100% for work reasons, it’s not a points target. We’ve received some requests, but we haven’t made any decisions yet.”

So there is interest in the fourth Yaris, but for the moment there are only negotiations and this, to date, says only one thing: barring major surprises, in Monte-Carlo there will be one less Rally1 car at the starting line.

The lack of a car, therefore, is already a step backwards for a category that only three years ago could boast 4 brands involved and more cars than those currently competing. We will also have to evaluate the amount of commitment that M-Sport will be able to guarantee, having evident economic problems for several years now.

Toyota: does the line up lose opportunities with Katsuta?

Esapekka Lappi, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: Toyota Racing

Not only the WRC, but also Toyota – at least on paper – could find itself having to deal with a less performing driver line-up than the one fielded last season.

Kalle Rovanpera is not discussed: he is the reigning world champion, he dominated the 2022 season, he is the driver of the future of the team and, probably, of the championship itself.

Elfyn Evans, on the other hand, has to find himself after a year without victories, but the driver’s value in itself is difficult to question. After all, in 2020 he went a few kilometers away from winning the first iris of his career and in 2021 he still won 2 rallies and obtained 4 second places (the same as this season).

Sébastien Ogier will remain part-time on the third GR Yaris Rally1. It is not yet known how many rallies he will be able to contest, if he will ambitiously continue to aim for a seat in the WEC, perhaps in a Hypercar for the next few seasons. He will almost certainly play Monte-Carlo to redeem the success he lost in 2022, but his schedule is not yet clear.

Esapekka Lappi raced 7 of the 13 events during the season which ended a few days ago, however, signing three podium finishes which were very important for the team in the run-up to the Toyota Constructors’ world title. Takamoto Katsuta, 3 podiums, has not even obtained them in his entire career at the wheel of a WRC or Rally1 car.

The first podium for the Japanese came unexpectedly at the 2021 Safari Rally, an elimination race in which he was good at not making mistakes, and the second at the Japan Rally, his home race in which, also in this case, he benefited from bad luck and other people’s mistakes to get an unthinkable third place.

The prospect that Toyota has before us is the following: a very strong line up with Rovanpera, Evans and Ogier. One that instead presents less certainties when Katsuta will be on the third GR Yaris. Certainly grown compared to the first seasons, less foul, but not a rider to focus on if Rovanpera and Evans should have any problems over the course of a weekend.

Toyota: Would Tanak have been too bulky?

Ott Tanak, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Ott Tanak’s farewell to Hyundai Motorsport which arrived a year early – at least for a moment – has left open hopes of seeing him return to Toyota even if only part-time. However, this did not come true and now the 2019 world champion is on foot, without a steering wheel, and with the only prospect of finding a low-priced agreement with M-Sport to try to run at least a few rallies in 2023.

Toyota, taking Tanak, would have made its line up a hard to beat army. Jari-Matti Latvala, however, thought that Katsuta could and could be ready to make the definitive leap, perhaps hiding the fear of finding another rooster in a chicken coop already crowded with overflowing egos.

“Obviously when Tanak left Hyundai and the rumors of Lappi at Hyundai came out that’s when I received several phone calls and emails about that post,” said the Finnish manager.

“The riders who needed a seat contacted us because we had a seat available. We decided to go this route – to sign Katsuta – because we think Takamoto is ready to take this step. We are confident and happy about this.”

In short, Toyota has decided to make this bet, perhaps also on the strength of the great competitiveness of the GR Yaris in 2022. It is difficult to make predictions with the 2023 World Championship which will start in just under 2 months, but one car less in the starting pool and the change of Toyota’s line up seems to be the first steps towards a further impoverishment of a beautiful, fascinating category, but which needs everything but losing great players and cars at the start of the World Championship and every single rally.