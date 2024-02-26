When the silence falls, you first continue to look at the prominent journalist Naomi (Ntianu Stuger). Well-behaved and expectant, blindly assuming that she – or, if necessary, her arch rival, the charming and influential media figure Eduard (Vincent Van der Valk), who sits silently at the edge of the stage – will soon take the floor again to guide you through the story. to guide. After all, they are the leading actors on stage: not you. You are just an audience. Spectator of their interview. Your role does not extend beyond watching and listening.

Theater Versus. By: Theater Utrecht and Cello Octet Amsterdam. Seen: 24/2 in De Paardenkathedraal (Utrecht). On view until 26/4 in various cities. Info: theaterutrecht.nl

But Naomi says nothing. Naomi has sat down on a chair in the front row and, together with the rest of the audience, is looking into the gigantic mirror that covers the wall behind the stage. Every spectator is visible in that mirror. You too. It can happen that while you are looking expectantly at Naomi, you suddenly, unintentionally, make eye contact: Naomi looks back.

And as that boundary between player and spectator fades further with every silent second, and your gaze automatically shifts to your own reflection, you slowly become filled with the 'anxious longing' that Naomi just described, just before the silence began. “That anxious longing is what descends upon us when the silence falls,” she predicted at the time. “Yearing for change. Terrified that it is we who have to initiate the change.”

Influential media figure

Versus actually starts as an interview between the characters Naomi and Eduard. But the piece is increasingly turning into a story about seeing versus acting, following versus being followed, us versus them. Or perhaps that is too simply put, because Naomi wants to break free from those simple contradictions, which in her eyes do violence to the truth. That is why Naomi dares to unmask Eduard in her interview, the man she sees as a representative of that simplistic violence. He speaks the language we know from right-wing populists and is hungry for political power.

Which sounds like the premise of a hostile variation on Summer guests, degenerates into a poetic and philosophical hour and a half, in which everything is done to force the audience to think: how receptive are you to a charismatic leader who offers a clear worldview? The presence of the mirror appears to be an unsubtle, but extremely effective way to achieve self-reflection. The fact that this does not feel like an easy trick is partly due to the beautiful way in which Julian Maiwald has designed the set and plays with the lighting. The combination of Maiwald's efforts with the appropriate musical accompaniment from the Cello Octet Amsterdam means that you cannot help but look in the mirror, enchanted.

Impressive talent

Lyrically, the performance is also almost hypnotic at times. That should not be surprising: Van der Valk wrote Versus together with director Casper Vandeputte, with whom he already won the Playwriting Prize for the play in 2020 Huge. The pair were wise to collaborate with Stuger for their new performance, who has the impressive talent of letting the most (in terms of content and grammatically) complicated sentences roll off her tongue as if she were thinking them up on the spot. Although that doesn't change that Versus the metaphors sometimes follow each other so quickly that they make you dizzy. Something meaningful is happening here, you can think to yourself in those moments – but what exactly?

Perhaps that desperation is also partly its strength Versus. That no one takes you by the hand and you have to draw your own conclusions. That no one even tells you when the performance is over. This way, after that bombardment of ideas, you will continue to look in the mirror in amazement for a long time.