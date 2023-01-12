It was a leading audience series and marked a whole generation of future informants. ‘Periodistas’, the Telecinco fiction that followed the plots and misadventures of the Local section commanded by José Coronado, premiered on January 13, 1998. “I watched it very carefully,” says Francisco Seoane. “I was in the second year of my degree and it was a way of intuiting what my immediate professional future could be.” For his part, Alberto N. García, who was also a second-year student, was an occasional spectator: “At that time he was more fascinated by cinema than by television.”

Both have ended up becoming university professors. Seoane at Carlos III in Madrid, where she teaches journalism students, and García at the University of Navarra, where she teaches Audiovisual Communication. With both we review what has changed in the trade and also how the series that portray it have evolved.

The newspaper vans distributed the copies every morning



The header of ‘Periodistas’, with a tune composed by Emilio Aragón, started with the image of a van unloading several bundles of newspapers in front of a kiosk. Upstairs, in the newsroom, the characters exchanged printed tickers; Downstairs, in the Tertulia cafeteria, everyone was waiting for their coffee while looking at the Chronicle. “Now that world has vanished,” says Seoane. «People no longer go with the newspaper under their arms. Perhaps the equivalent is that we are all on the subway looking at the mobile screen.

Decades ago, we found the news in newsstands and now it comes to us in the form of a notification. If the Chronicle existed today, it would be difficult to imagine it without a website and without a paywall. It would also be difficult to locate it in the same building, that general plan of the façade that was used so many times as a curtain between the sequences of the series. “Traditionally, newspaper headquarters have been seen as civic cathedrals,” explains Seoane. “Now the usual thing is that they are on the outskirts, located in polygons and far from the center.”

The irruption of the internet



We met Blas Castellote (Álex Angulo) and Ana Ruiz (Alicia Borrachero) with a notebook in hand and a pencil to their ear, symbol of the intrepid reporter. Neither smartphones nor Twitter accounts. Neither were jpg files: Willy, the section’s photographer, was shooting an analog camera and reviewing contact sheets. “The series captures a moment in which the journalist was key in shaping the agenda and public opinion,” says Seoane.

But with the advent of the Internet, the sources of information have multiplied and the role of the press is no longer so central. «In the online sphere, affinity networks are more transparent, both for the good and for the bad, and that includes hoaxes and rumours. We run into misinformation. In any case, we probably need to know how the ‘fake news’ circulated at that time. There’s a kind of nostalgia for an old world where everything was more controlled.”

That concept, nostalgia, is key to understanding the comfort with which the series is viewed a quarter of a century later. He managed to simplify reality and romanticize the profession: juicy topics were distributed every morning, tips came to the Chronicle and exclusives were published every two by three. In the first episode there were persecutions, deaths and infidelities.

«For television fiction, a newsroom is a very appetizing environment», says Alberto N. García, author of the book ‘Series against culture’. «As in courts, hospitals or police stations, in a newspaper conflicts are constantly renewed due to the very nature of the trade. The stories are also usually dramatic because what is news is what is out of the norm, what is different, what is sensational too.

The classic ‘Lou Grant’ premiered at the end of the 70s. Next to it, a frame from the British miniseries ‘Press’, from 2018



‘Journalists’ of course was not the first nor the last series to take advantage of that “narrative vitamin”. On the small screen you can detect a lineage of journalists that starts with ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ in the 70s, continues with the spin off ‘Lou Grant’ and links up with ‘Murphy Brown’ already in the late 80s.

In the following decade, García highlights ‘Sports Night’, the first series by Aaron Sorkin, who later returned to the media universe with ‘The Newsroom’. The eternal conflict between the old and the new starred in the fifth season of ‘The Wire’, in which the impact that new technologies have had on the trade was already noticeable. Recent series such as the Australian ‘The Newsreader’, the British miniseries ‘Press’ or the American ‘The Morning Show’ have continued to expand this genealogy of watchdogs, devoted pens and unscrupulous bosses.

The plots of the characters intertwined in the Tertulia bar



Many of these fictions share the characteristic of mixing the professional and the personal. In the case of ‘Periodistas’, the editorial discussions were combined with Coronado’s love affairs and the family disagreements of Amparo Larrañaga’s character. We knew their lives beyond work, but between ‘affaires’ and shared flats, the point of arrival always returned to being… the Chronicle. “She makes all the sense in the world,” Garcia says. «Inbreeding plots allow scriptwriters to intermingle the different faces of the editors. These interferences provide a richer dramatic architecture, with more possibilities.

Since the late 90s, we have seen many minutes of television fiction and now a few scenes from that pilot are more than dispensable. It must be taken into account that then the Spanish dramatic series had to reach a duration of 70 minutes (plus commercial breaks) and that the stop for breakfast was mandatory. Also for journalists, no matter how busy they started the day: on the table there was always the milk or juice on duty that featured in the ‘product placement’. Another era.

*All nine seasons of the series can be seen on Prime Video