As any reader who has not just arrived from a trip of several years through the Solar System already knows, ElRubius has announced that he is moving to Andorra, a country in which a maximum of 10% of personal income tax is paid. Not the first youtuber which he does, but he is probably the most famous, which has caused the debates about his decision to multiply. Should we respect that youtubers, businessmen and athletes try to pay the least amount of taxes possible? Or is going to another country an unsupportive attitude that harms, even indirectly, all your fellow citizens and a large part of your fans?

Philosophers rarely talk about youtubers, but they have said a lot about wages and jobs. We remember the ideas of three of the most influential.

Robert Nozick: a youtuber you have the right to keep everything you earn

One of the best known arguments against taxes is explained by Robert Nozick (1938-2002), in his book Anarchy, state and utopia, published in 1974. In this text, the Harvard University professor exposed a thought experiment carried out by basketball player Wilt Chamberlain, with which he wanted to show that the principles of redistribution are incompatible with freedom.

In his approach, Nozick assumes that LeBron James (to update him a bit) is a very popular player. So much so that, without a doubt, we can imagine that a million people want to pay 25 euros to see him play for a season. That would mean that James would have 25 million euros at the end of the year, much more than what many people earn in a year. (We could take the example with ElRubius, but youtubers still don’t charge their fans to watch their videos).

This seems fair to Nozick because each of the agents has freely entered the transaction. And, according to Nozick, any distribution of property that is the result of free exchanges is fair, whether or not it gives rise to inequalities. The important thing is not whether LeBron James or ElRubius have more or less money, but how they acquired their income and wealth.

If we wanted to maintain the equality prior to the moment in which James is covered by his public, the State would have to intervene continuously, compensating through fees and taxes. For Nozick, this intervention would violate freedom, because the followers of James wanted to pay to see him.

In the same book, Nozick goes even further and compares taxes on forced labor: that the State is entitled to a part of my income is as if it forced me to work a few hours a month to keep that part of my low salary the threat of punishment (a fine or jail, for example). Nozick points out that it is a much more benign type of slavery than other forms, but it is still immoral nonetheless.

John Rawls: a youtuber and his fans are not alone in the world

Nozick’s book came in response to John Rawls’s arguments (1921-2002), American philosopher and also professor at Harvard. Three years earlier, Rawls had published A theory of justice, a text in which he tried to define the bases of a just and lasting system of social cooperation, as we mentioned in this other article.

This system shouldn’t keep us from enjoying our luck and talent, Rawls says, but it shouldn’t punish us for not having them either. For example, someone could claim that a youtuber He has won over his audience with his work, and this is true. But whether we have a good job or a checking account full of money also depends on factors such as whether our family had the means to pay for an education or the computer from which we record the videos, and even whether we live in a rich country or in another submerged in misery.

The American proposed another thought experiment to try to take all this into account: let’s imagine that we meet to choose the fundamental principles of society. But with a caveat: we don’t know what our position will be. We do not know if we will be men or women, rich or poor, healthy or sick, youtubers of success or tweeters of average hair. We are under “the veil of ignorance”, in what Rawls calls the “original position.”

In this situation, Rawls believes that we will get to the worst, so we would arrive at two basic principles:

1. The principle of freedom, which ensures basic and equal freedoms for all citizens, such as freedom of expression and religion.

2. The difference principle: inequalities are only allowed if they benefit the worst-off members of society. According to Rawls, to know if a society is fair, one does not have to look at total wealth or how it is distributed. It is enough to examine the situation of those who are having the worst.

As Jason Brennan explains in Political Philosophy (Political philosophy), for Rawls inequality is not always negative, since it “encourages and allows people to work hard, and use their talents and resources wisely.” I would have no problem with a youtuber, an NBA player or a writer became millionaires. Of course, the only justification for these inequalities is that they are part of a system that benefits the most vulnerable. Not just by collecting taxes: for example, it may be a good idea to pay a good salary to doctors or teachers, but not because their career is more difficult or their work more worthy, but to ensure that everyone has a care decent health and education.

Michael J. Sandel: your success is not just your credit

Michael J. Sandel (1953) follows the communitarian trend started with After virtue, book by the philosopher Alastair MacIntyre. As Victoria Camps explains in her Brief history of ethicsSandel opines speaks out against individualism and affirms that we form our moral convictions “in dialogue with others.”

In his book Justice: do we do what we should?, this professor (yes, correct) from Harvard University recalls some of the most common objections to the ideas that defend the free market and meritocracy. Including “luck”. The bankers, youtubers and Harvard professors have not come to their position solely because of their effort. As much as they have worked (which Sandel does not deny), they do not choose either the country or the family in which they are born. They can’t even claim credit for being more or less intelligent, or more or less good at soccer, because the genetic lottery also plays a role in that.

Even the qualities that a society values ​​at a given time are also partly arbitrary: if Lionel Messi had been born in 1800, no one would have cared that he was very good at kicking stones. Being born into a society that values ​​footballers, founders of social networks and youtubers it is also fortunate and not a merit. Sandel stresses that people are entitled to what they earn by following the rules. But if the tax system requires part of the income to help the most disadvantaged, we cannot complain that the system is taking from these people something they morally deserve.

In The tyranny of merit, Sandel also recalls “the meritocratic conviction that people deserve the wealth (whatever it is) with which the market rewards their talents makes solidarity an almost impossible project”. In this context in which it seems that everything that happens to us is our merit or failure, why would the winners owe anything to the most disadvantaged members? Why does it bother us that youtubers (and athletes and musicians) move to Andorra? “The answer to this question will depend on whether it is recognized that, despite all our efforts and efforts, we are not self-made or self-sufficient beings; we are fortunate to find ourselves in a society that rewards our particular talents, not deserving of it ”.

Sandel proposes in his book a middle way between false meritocracy and “oppressive equality of results.” It is committed to “a broad equality of conditions that allows those who do not amass great wealth or reach prestigious positions to lead dignified and decent lives, developing and putting into practice their skills in a job that enjoys social esteem, sharing an extended learning culture and deliberating with his fellow citizens on public affairs ”. He also proposes to lower taxes on work, taxing “consumption, wealth and financial transactions.” And remember, for example, how Warren Buffet pointed out a few years ago that “he, a billionaire investor, paid a lower average tax rate than his secretary “.

