The Mandalorian it is certainly one of the stories of the Star Wars universe most loved by the general public thanks to the success of the TV series with Pedro Pascal, now in its third season.

Given the great capillarity of the Star Wars franchise, fans will certainly be amazed to discover that, currently, does not exist nor is any in development video game dedicated to the beloved TV series.

A Twitter user who is a fan of The Mandalorian TV series and DICE’s expert technical designer, named GavMakesGameswanted to imagine the screenshots of a possible future game dedicated to the series: the result is really inviting.

High quality images made around the world thanks to the attention to detail and the “videogame” realism with which they were made.

We can see a customization menu of our avatar, a gameplay interface when our avatar discovers a new area, a main save selection menu and a graphic quality options page.

The images made the fans’ mouths water: a third-person action based on the events of The Mandalorian could really be a winning projectthe same images prove it.



