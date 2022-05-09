This season in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich won its domestic championship number 31 and the tenth in a row, so the possibility of modifying the competition system of German football is being analyzed to break with this hegemony of.
After a decade of Bavarian glory, the German tournament is not enough and is becoming very monotonous due to the superiority of the current monarchs.
According to sources like MARKamong other newspapers and portals, for several weeks there has been talk of the possibility of establishing the Liguilla in the German championship to make the tournament more competitive and entertaining so that there are possibilities for more champions.
A few months ago, the head of the Bundesliga, Dana Hopfendeclared that the idea of having a Liguilla in the German championship is being considered, since every start of the season it is thought that Bayern Munich will be champion again.
“There is nothing fixed or eternal, if it is necessary to bring the ‘playoffs’ model to regain competitiveness and that the same one does not always win, it will be brought”
– Dana Hopfen.
It must be remembered that, in recent years, in the main 15 European leagues, only the Belgian league has implemented the Liguilla system to obtain the champion.
It is not yet known if for the next season the high command of German football will be encouraged to change the system to Liguilla, although this could happen until 2026 according to estimates mentioned by various media.
However, there has already been talk about what the format would look like and there is talk of a possible semifinal among the top four of the regular season.
Remembering that the league has 18 teams and there are 36 matchdays, it would be a good idea for the top four that qualify for the Champions League to compete for the championship.
