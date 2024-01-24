In recent days, a great stir has been created mainly as a result of the match between Real Madrid and Almería last day. The Almería team was winning by a result of 0-2 in a very bad game by Ancelottí's team, which finally achieved the comeback with a series of referee decisions that have sowed doubt in all football fans.
Three different decisions, all three favorable for Real Madrid, two to contribute to the scoring of a goal, and one to annul a goal by Almería that meant the score was 1-3 and left the merengue team very affected.
All eyes point to the VAR. This technology came to help referees make football fairer, and it seems that what is resulting is dividing spectators and sowing even more doubts. The truth is that it is a very useful tool, which used correctly can be very beneficial. The point is that criteria need to be unified around its use, so that we are all clear in which situations VAR should be used and when and what criteria the referees follow when making decisions.
Next, we will show the comparison between the current LaLiga classification and the one that would exist if the VAR did not exist.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Girona
|
52
|
2
|
Real Madrid*
|
51
|
3
|
Barcelona*
|
44
|
4
|
Atlético de Madrid*
|
41
|
5
|
Athletic Club
|
41
|
6
|
Real society
|
35
|
7
|
Valencia
|
32
|
8
|
The Palms
|
31
|
9
|
Betis
|
31
|
10
|
Getafe*
|
26
|
eleven
|
Osasuna*
|
25
|
12
|
Alavés
|
23
|
13
|
Ray*
|
23
|
14
|
Villarreal
|
twenty
|
fifteen
|
Majorca
|
twenty
|
16
|
Celtic
|
17
|
17
|
Seville
|
16
|
18
|
Cadiz
|
fifteen
|
19
|
Grenade
|
eleven
|
twenty
|
Almeria
|
6
*One less game
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Girona
|
fifty
|
2
|
Real Madrid*
|
48
|
3
|
Barcelona*
|
42
|
4
|
Atlético de Madrid*
|
41
|
5
|
Athletic Club
|
39
|
6
|
Real society
|
3. 4
|
7
|
Betis
|
31
|
8
|
Valencia
|
31
|
9
|
Getafe*
|
27
|
10
|
Alavés
|
27
|
eleven
|
The Palms
|
25
|
12
|
Ray*
|
23
|
13
|
Osasuna*
|
22
|
14
|
Villarreal
|
22
|
fifteen
|
Celtic
|
twenty
|
16
|
Majorca
|
18
|
17
|
Cadiz
|
17
|
18
|
Seville
|
fifteen
|
19
|
Grenade
|
12
|
twenty
|
Almeria
|
9
*One less game
As we can see, there are few significant variations in the change in positions in question. The highlight can be found in the relegation zone, in which it would be Sevilla instead of Cádiz that would accompany Granada and Almería in the relegation zone. Furthermore, the fight to avoid relegation to the second Spanish division would be even closer, with the teams in a few positions of difference, although there is still practically the entire second round left.
Regarding the positions above, there is no change in the top six positions. However, the fight for Europe would be somewhat different, with Real Betis much closer and with the possibility of playing European competition next year
In short, we observe that the classification would be somewhat different, although it would not change excessively either. The question is whether the VAR can really fulfill that helpful function with which it arrived in the world of football. Let's hope that this is the case, and that technology allows us to establish a fairer football and, above all, that continues to dazzle the viewer in the same way.
