The US space agency “NASA” is working to return to the moon, but this time it intends to stay there, as its “Artemis” program aims to establish the first place of residence for humans on an astronomical body other than Earth.

However, this project faces many difficulties, including providing means of subsistence and transportation.

“It’s like the World Cup in engineering,” says Neil Davis, who works for the American company “Denetex”, which revealed a prototype of its lunar rover during a space symposium held last month in Colorado Springs.

However, it may be necessary to wait for the “Artemis 7” mission and the tasks that follow it to establish “permanent housing on the surface” of the moon, according to what Jim Frei, associate administrator at NASA, said during the symposium. However, these tasks will not be accomplished before the thirties of the current century.

He pointed out that the base will initially consist of several sites, with the aim of diversifying scientific exploration sites and making landing operations on the moon easier.

Connectivity and power

Despite this seemingly distant goal, companies are racing to manufacture the necessary tools for missions to the moon.

In a press interview, Joe Landon, president of Crescent Space, which was recently established by the Lockheed Martin group and specializes in industries related to lunar missions, says that “the first stage is communications,” adding, “If a person thinks of moving to a new apartment, The first thing he will do is connect his phone and the Internet.”

With a group that includes two satellites (to start with), the company wants to become the one that provides the inhabitants of the moon with the Internet and the Global Positioning System (GPS).

Landon notes that the market for lunar industries will be worth about $100 billion over the next ten years.

The second topic that companies seek to develop is energy.

Astrobotic (220 employees) is one of the three companies selected by NASA to develop vertical solar panels.

In the south pole of the moon, which is the intended destination because of the presence of ice water in it, the sun only rises in a limited way above the horizon, and its rays are therefore horizontal.

In a press interview, Mike Provenzano, who is in charge of the equipment for the lunar surface, says that the panels of the “Astrobotic” company, which have a height of about 18 meters, will be connected with cables several kilometers long.

– Vehicles

For the scientific missions of the astronauts, NASA asked the players in the field to devise an open vehicle that can accommodate two people, to be ready in 2028.

Unlike the mobile robots used on the Apollo missions, the new vehicle must be self-driving on missions that do not involve astronauts, which means that it must remain operational during the lunar nights, which may last for two weeks, with temperatures that may reach about 170 degrees Celsius. below freezing.

Several companies have started working on this vehicle, as Lockheed Martin benefits from General Motors’ experience in electric cars and off-road vehicles.

And Dyntex, a subsidiary of the giant Lidos group, has entered into a partnership with NASCAR, which organizes auto racing in the United States.

Engineer Neil Davis says that the prototype, which has a top speed of 15 kilometers per hour, will include a robotic arm and braided metal tires, adding, “It was designed to have good grip, especially on rocks.”

In the long term, NASA is working with the Japanese Space Agency on a compact vehicle in which it will not be necessary to wear a spacesuit.

– Residences

Finally, the astronauts will need homes. NASA has signed a $57.2 million contract with Aiken, a Texas-based 3D printing company, to create the technology needed to build roads, landing strips and homes on the moon. Lunar soil is supposed to be used as material.

Other companies, such as Lockheed Martin, are developing inflatable housing.

“It can be sent in a small package,” says Kirk Sherriman, the company’s vice president responsible for all lunar exploration, which is important because the rocket’s capacity is limited. Once inflated, “the house becomes large enough to live and work in.”

This inflatable house contains bedrooms, a kitchen and science instruments, all of which are movable.

The idea behind the “Artemis” program is to prepare for very distant missions, and to convert the lunar base into a Martian base.

Sherman confirms this idea, saying, “Whatever money we have to spend to develop these systems on the moon, we want them to be viable for missions to Mars.”