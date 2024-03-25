Artificial intelligence does it again! A user of the social network Reddit requested Midjourney, a well-known AI page, that creates images of what the most remembered characters from 'Dragon Ball Z' would look like if Netflix made a live-action movie. The results were surprising and excited more than one, since they were finally able to see an adaptation worthy of the work of Akira Toriyama. Many even thought that the famous streaming page was really going to create a new version with real actors.

These images came to light a few days after learning of the death of Akira Toriyama, creator of 'Dragon Ball Z', one of the most important characters in the lives of many viewers. Here we show you the impressive results generated by the AI ​​and a kind of preview of what would be a possible version of this iconic anime.

When was 'Dragon Ball Z' released?

'Dragon Ball Z' It is an anime produced by Toei Animation which first aired in 1989 and was based on the last 325 chapters of the manga 'Dragon Ball'created by Akira Toriyama and which was published in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1988 to 1995.

The series, which originally aired from April 1989 to January 1996, has a total of 291 episodes and was dubbed for broadcast in more than 81 countries around the world.

Besides, 'Dragon Ball Z' It had a total of eight story arcs, of which the longest were the Frieza saga and the Majin Boo saga, with a total of 72 episodes. Below, we show you which arcs were considered for the anime:

Saiyan Saga: 35 chapters (1989-1990)

Frieza Saga: 72 chapters (1990-1991)

Garlic Jr. Saga: 10 chapters (1991)

Android Saga: 22 chapters (1991-1992)

Cell Saga: 55 chapters (1992-1993)

Saga of the Otherworld Tournament: 5 chapters (1993)

Saga of the 25th Martial Arts Tournament: 20 chapters (1993-1994)

Majin Boo Saga: 72 chapters (1994-1996).

Did 'Dragon Ball Z' have a live action movie?

In 2009, 'Dragon Ball Z' fans were surprised with the premiere of 'Dragonball Evolution', the first live action of the franchise and which was directed by American filmmaker James Wong. The film was loosely based on the manga and anime by Akira Toriyama; However, it disappointed and was a huge failure in all aspects.

One of the aspects that drew attention was the million-dollar loss that its development generated: the film had an initial budget of 30 million and was barely able to raise 58.2 million dollars, just under double what it cost.

This was also reflected in the critics, who were merciless and destroyed the film. On pages like IMDb, they rated it 2.5 out of 10. For its part, on Rotten Tomatoes, it obtained a score of 14%. While on Metacritic they gave it a score of 45.

What did Akira Toriyama die from?

On March 8, 2024, the world went into mourning after information about the death of Akira Toriyama, iconic mangaka creator of 'Dragon Ball' and its sequels. In the statement, which was spread through the social networks of Bird Studio, the Japanese artist's company, it was stated that Toriyama died due to an acute subdural hematoma.

Likewise, in said statement, Bird Studio noted that Akira Toriyama had originally ceased to exist on March 1 of that same year. Faced with this sad event, many artists and important names in the industry made public their condolences and lamented the departure of one of the greatest exponents of Japanese art.

What would the characters in 'Dragon Ball Z' look like if they were human, according to AI?

Vegeta according to AI. Photo: Reddit/Midjourney

Kame House according to AI. Photo: Reddit/Midjourney

Master Roshi according to AI. Photo: Reddit/Midjourney

Bulma according to the AI. Photo: Reddit/Midjourney

Kamisama according to AI. Photo: Reddit/Midjourney

Raditz according to AI. Photo: Reddit/Midjourney

Krillin according to AI. Photo: Reddit/Midjourney

Nappa according to AI. Photo: Reddit/Midjourney

Gohan according to AI. Photo: Reddit/Midjourney

Milk according to AI. Photo: Reddit/Midjourney

