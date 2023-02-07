After five dates played in the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club América has not been able to achieve the desired regularity and for this reason a sector of fans have begun to express their annoyance on social networks where they have pointed out Fernando Ortiz for his approach, as well as some players who are not performing at their best with the team.
Despite going undefeated in the tournament, the Eagles are in eighth position in the overall standings with 7 points, the product of one win and four draws.
As if that were not enough, and with things to improve on the team, the fans will have to suffer the loss of two starting players: Alexander Zendejas and Richard Sanchezelements that in the match against Santos Laguna registered aches and pains in particular, so they will not be an option for subsequent matches.
This situation is generating uncertainty and evident concern among the coaching staff, therefore, for the next game against Rayos del Necaxa, the necessary adjustments and modifications will be made.
In the first instance, the Paraguayan’s injury would not have been serious and it was only a blow, so he would not be absent too much, however, in the case of the Mexican-American midfielder, he would be out for up to a month due to a tear in one of her thighs.
Oscar Jimenez; Emilio Lara, Sebastián Cáceres, Nestor Araujo, Israel Reyes; Pedro Aquino, Álvaro Fidalgo, Brian Rodríguez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés and Henry Martín.
