Sometimes they get blamed for everything. The spoilers which have flourished on MotoGP bikes in recent years are held partly responsible for the difficulty of overtaking, as they alter the balance of the bike of a rider positioned in the slipstream of a rival, and the aerodynamic work would be so advanced as to prevent overtaking. entry of new brands into the category.

So we decided to imagine what motorcycles would look like… without wings! The result is that they are very similar to those of less than ten years ago. Naturally this is a purely stylistic exercise, since the fairings of the bikes are defined by the aerodynamic elements that will be added, but here’s how the bikes of the 2023 season would look if they were stripped of all the aerodynamic appendages.

Ducati Desmosedici GP

Ducati is at the forefront of aerodynamic development and massive wings appeared on its bike before being banned in 2017. The Italian bike now features elements at the front of the bike, several elements designed to direct the airflow sideways and in the last year he inserted fins behind the saddle, designed to stabilize the bike when braking.

KTM RC16

The KTM is equipped with an imposing front spoiler and side wings, and has also introduced an aerodynamic element at the rear, albeit with a very different shape from the solution chosen by Ducati. The Austrian marque is also at the forefront of aerodynamics and has partnered with the Red Bull F1 team to make progress on this front.

Aprilia RS-GP

The Aprilia stands out in particular for the front wing in the shape of a mustache. The Italian marque tested more aggressive solutions during winter testing, but didn’t keep them for racing.

Honda RC123V

Japanese manufacturers are less creative than their European counterparts when it comes to aerodynamics, and this shows on Honda. The front wing of the RC213 recalls that of the Ducati and KTM, but in a more modest form, and the bike does not have real aerodynamic appendages on the side, even if the air intakes are profiled.

Yamaha M1

Yamaha’s most impressive aerodynamic element is found at the front, but there are also lateral appendages. The Iwata manufacturer is the only one that hasn’t succumbed to the trend of having a spoiler on the rear of the bike, even though various versions have been tested and Fabio Quartararo took part in the German GP with one of these.