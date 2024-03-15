Since last September 20, Real Madrid began its journey in the UEFA Champions League against Union Berlin in a match in which it ended up winning by the minimum with a goal from Jude Bellingham in the last moments of the match. They managed to advance to the next round as first in the group formed by Union Berlin, Napoli and Sporting Club de Braga to then face the round of 16.
In this round of 16, Real Madrid faced RB Leipzig, in a tie in which the Germans were not going to make things easy for the white team. In the first leg, Real Madrid won by one goal to zero, thanks to a goal from Brahim Díaz. The second leg would end with a draw that gave Carlo Ancelotti's team a place in the quarterfinals.
After the pairings were drawn for this round in which there are now only eight teams left, Real Madrid had one of the tough nuts to crack, the team that is the current winner of the championship, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
If Real Madrid manages to advance to the next round and reach the semifinals, they would face the team that wins the tie between Arsenal and Bayern Munich. After that semi-final they would sneak into a hypothetical final in which they could meet FC Barcelona. The other teams they could face are Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund or Atlético de Madrid.
