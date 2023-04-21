dragonball it’s one of the longest-running anime franchises, and after watching its battles, you’ll understand why it’s so popular. From its inception until now, dragonball has featured some of the most intense shonen fighting. Sometimes it can feel like you are watching the super bowl with all the adrenaline going on, so of course, there are fans who love to break down the best fights on the show. And now, a viral meme has netizens channeling ESPN to break down one of the most iconic battles of Dragon Ball Z.

As you can see below, the whole trend started when a fan asked what it would be like if ESPN was present to do the play-by-play of the cell games. After all, the massive tournament is still a fan favorite of dragonball, and it has a lot of good action. So naturally lovers of dragonball They answered the call, and you can check out a number of their hilarious mixes on the following slides.

Unfortunately, ESPN was not present in the universe of dragonball to analyze the cell games, but the anime has others who can do the job. We’re sure Mr. Satan would fit in as a sportscaster if given the chance. He has the kind of bravado needed to get a crowd going, and he would definitely play well with others. Bulma would also make an excellent field reporter during a fight because the tech genius of hers is quite brave. And if you add Whis to the list, well, that would be a sporting holy trinity for dragonball.

The community continued to link clips from the commentators to memorable events from the most iconic shonen fights. How long will we have to wait for the Latino community to start their own thread? I need to see Dr. Garcia narrating a Goku transformation at the most critical moment of a battle!

