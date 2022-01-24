the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, leader of the Ineos Grenadier, will be operated on for “polytrauma”, which includes cervical and thoracic trauma and another closed chest, after crashing into a bus on a highway near Bogotá on Monday while training.

(You may be interested in: Egan Bernal: these are the multiple injuries, after the accident)

The situation of the Colombian already opens a range of possibilities and speculations about the future of the Ineos team for the 2022 season.

Ineos decisions

Ineos, considered the best cycling team in the world, has top-level riders: in addition to Egan, there are riders like the Ecuadorian Richaed Carapaz, the British Adam Yates, and Geraint Thomas or the Italian Elia Viviani.

Now, waiting for what happens with Egan, Ineos has to reshuffle their bets for the season. Without Egan I would lose a great option to fight for the Tour.

The Ineos should now aim for the fix, which is the Giro d’Italia, since it has no runners, except Egan, to counterbalance Pogacar and Roglic in the Tour. Geraint Thomas should go on the Tour as an option, as should Adam Yates.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: the accident, step by step)

The Giro, the other bet

from left From left to right: Ríchard Carapaz, Brandon Rivera, Egan Bernal, Sebastián Henao, Leonardo Basso and Jonathan Narváez; the Ineos team. Photo: Fedeciclismo Press

Carapaz will be the team leader in the Giro d’Italia 2022. Ineos goes with the aim of defending the title, well, the two consecutive ones they have obtained, in 2020 with Tao Geoghegan Hart, and that of Egan Bernal.

The Ineos DT confirmed in 2021 that the idea is for Carapaz, who won the Giro in 2019, to be the leader of the squad, with Tom Pidcock and Tao.

SPORTS