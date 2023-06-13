The Cruz Azul Football Club continues to search for reinforcements for the Apertura 2022 tournament and to please Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti and it is that in the midst of casualties, highs and rumors, is the Argentine forward of the Club Universidad Nacional, Juan Ignacio Dinenno. element that he would accept to play in La Noria, but with one condition.
And it is that for his departure from Pedregal to take place, the auriazul board would have to get the signing of Rogelio Funes Morihistorical top scorer of the Monterrey Football Club.
The university complex is maintained with the intention of taking over the services of Rogelio Funes Morithat would cause money decide to sign with the cement team, a team that has been looking for him for several months, because for Ricardo Ferretti It is the ideal offensive to have power in the attack.
That way, money could become one of Cruz Azul’s great reinforcements in this transfer market, but everything indicates that his arrival at La Noria will only depend on what happens with Pumas and the hiring of Rogelio Funes Mori.
However, Cruz Azul will not have it easy, since Toluca would also join in the fight to sign money for the next tournament, since with the departure of Carlos Gonzalez to Tijuana, they are looking for a center forward with the qualities of the feline player, and the university students will sell to the highest bidder.
