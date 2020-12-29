What If Years Were People Review: The year 2020 is about to end. This year, due to the corona virus epidemic, the lockdown has seen a lot of ups and downs in people’s lives. Due to the lockdown, people stayed in their homes for a long time. In such a situation, people now expect everything to be normal in the year 2021. People hope that the virus will be released soon. With such an expectation, a short film (What If Years Were People) has been made on Netflix. In this film, people are seen playing the role of ‘Sal’. This film shows what would have happened if humans had been ‘years’.

Rohit Saraf plays the lead role in the short film What If Years Were People. He is playing the role of 2021 in this film. This film shows how in the year 2020 people have faced problems and in times of trouble people have helped each other. Let me tell you that this 8 minute 14 second short film has managed to keep the audience tied till the end.

Special appeal has been made to the people through the film

At the beginning of this film, people are seen welcoming the year 2021. Some people are seen taking out aarti for the year 2021 and some are also seen dancing and singing in this year’s reception. However, some people are scared because the risk of corona virus is not hovering even this year. Through this short film, people have also been appealed to follow social distancing and wear masks.

Got to see positive side of year 2020

The positive side of the year 2020 is also shown in this short film. The film shows how people came close to each other in the Corona period. Those people who could not meet their family members for some reason in the earlier years, they will be able to spend quality time with their family this year. Through this film, the hope of once again normalcy has been raised in the coming year.

