The news of the breakup between Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza has shaken the entertainment world. The announcement was made through a statement that was surprising due to its launch time, which occurred at 3:00 in the morning, which has generated speculation and questions from the media and fans. However, the drivers of 'America today' They would have extra information on this topic that would shed light on the true reasons for the separation.

What did Janet Barboza say about the separation of Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza?

During the most recent edition of 'America today', The hosts did not overlook any details about the breakup of Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza. In fact, they did not hesitate to express their opinions about the unusual time at which the statement informing their separation was issued.

Janet Barboza, one of the presenters, highlighted that releasing a statement at that time is unusual and suggested that it could indicate the presence of deeper problems in the relationship. “At 3:00 in the morning, tell me, something had to have happened. (…) It was shocking, it was a moment of anger and rage,” stated the 'Queen of Moves'.

For its part, Brunella Horna He supported what Barboza said and added that it is strange that a couple decides to make public the end of their relationship at those early hours of the morning. This comment reinforces the idea that some incident or argument could have occurred that precipitated the 3:00 a.m. announcement.

The reaction of the hosts of 'América Hoy' reflects the surprise and intrigue generated by this unexpected turn in the sentimental life of Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza, two very followed figures in the world of entertainment. And the announcement of the end of the relationship between the singing couple has unleashed a wave of speculation, especially since the protagonists did not want to give the real reasons for this harsh decision.

What did Yahaira Plasencia say about her breakup?

Yahaira Plasenciapublished a forceful statement ininstagramto announce the end of her sentimental relationship with Jair Mendoza. “This is a very thoughtful decision by both of us and made by mutual agreement. It goes without saying that there remains a relationship of maximum respect and affection in the name of the time we share as a couple and that I wish you all the success in the world in everything you do.” start,” said the salsa boat at first.

Then, the 'Acaríciame' interpreter indicated that she will not detail thereasonswhy his romance with Mendoza ended. “Due to the discretion that has always characterized our relationship and that we intend to maintain with respect to our private life, we have no intention of making any other type of public statements on this matter. We appreciate your understanding,” he added.Plasencia.

Yahaira Plasencia issued a statement about their breakup. Photo: Instagram/Yahaira Plasencia

How did the romance between Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza begin?

Yahaira Plasencia and Jair MendozaThey began their story sharing stages as colleagues, but their chemistry transcended the professional. Their relationship became public in December 2021when they decided to no longer hide from the cameras.

