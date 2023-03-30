Since Ancient Greece, there has been speculation about the unity that underlies the fundamental forces of nature. If for Thales of Miletus water was the beginning of all things, for current physicists like Michio Kaku, string theory can be interpreted as the hypothesis that explains the universe in its entirety.

According to this hypothesis, matter is composed of small vibrating strings that give rise to each of the invisible particles that underlie our reality. With this theory, the two great physical theories of the 20th century would be unified: Einstein’s theory of relativity and quantum mechanics. But to make things even more crazy, we have science fiction, the literary genre that with the help of scientific advances takes us on a journey to the other side of reality. One of the most important authors of the moment is Liu Cixin, the Chinese novelist who has managed to unify the two great physical theories in a story entitled The three body problem (Editions B Nova, 2016).

It is a hard science fiction novel, that is, the scientific and technological details maintain the plot of the story. Still, that doesn’t make Liu Cixin’s novel difficult to read. It is structured like a mystery thriller and the title alludes to the so-called three-body problem that in physics comes to determine the position, as well as the speed, of three bodies subjected to a mutual gravitational attraction. An example would be Earth-Moon-Sun.

Liu Cixin, author of ‘The Three Body Problem’. Photo: Yibo Li

But more than Laplace’s approach to celestial mechanics who, in 1776, stated that if the speed and position of all the particles in the Universe were known, their past and future could be predicted, the title of Liu Cixin’s novel makes allusion to the approach of the mathematician Henri Poincaré (1854-1912), when he questioned the routine of our solar system.

Its stability,” said Poincaré, “may not be eternal. Considering this, according to Poincaré, chaos would be an element to take into account, since the linear dynamics of our system might not be forever. With this approach, Liu Cixin introduces a virtual game in the novel, a game where different cycles of chaos and stability alternate on Earth, periods that depend on the turning on and off of the sun. That is why for one of the main characters in the novel, physics does not exist and the fundamental nature of matter “does not respond to any law” since the order of the world is nothing more than a temporary equilibrium. “An anomaly within a chaotic stream.”

That is why Liu Cixin introduces the macabre hypothesis of the farmer where the universe is similar to a pen of intelligent turkeys that observe how the farmer arrives every day to feed them at the same time. “Every morning at eight o’clock food arrives” becomes the irrefutable scientific formula of the barnyard until, one morning, around Thanksgiving Day, the farmer shows up at eight in the morning. But now he does not bring food, but a knife with which he cuts the throats of all the turkeys.

Because of this detail, an all-encompassing theory is, in theory, an exercise in intelligibility. But never in practice, since the events and objects of reality are subject to a temporal equilibrium. Put another way: the farmer’s knife lies in wait for our throats.

