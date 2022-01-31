These kinds of theories simulating remarkable changes in the environment and conditions, they give us a sample of how physical laws work, planets, and even living organisms. A change of mass and size of our planet, conserving the density and morphology, would have a visible impact on people, animals, plants, physical laws, and in many other sections that are in a certain way because of the circumstances in which they develop.

One of the main conditions that would be modified with the change in weight and size would be gravity, from which many of the other changes derive which would show a planet Earth that was twice as large as its actual size.

The size of living things depends on the size of the planet

People, animals, trees, and any other living being, they are of a certain size and shape, derived from the gravity to which they are subjected, thus adapting to the environment and the conditions it shows. Let’s say that, of the materials that the structure of each living being is made up of, they are like that because they are the ones indicated in density and size to the gravitational circumstances, and therefore, there will never be a giant from the novels on our planet, since their bones, muscles, and human morphology is not adapted to these measurements with this gravitational condition.

According to an article published in Very interesting, the only solution to the appearance of a person of greater proportions, or to the existence on a planet twice as large, would be to adapt the proportions relatively, as Archimedes’ theorem demonstrated centuries ago. This theorem says that if we increase the size of a solid object to twice its size, its surface will be times greater, that is, our skin, and our volume will be multiplied by 8, that is, squaring the data.

The motion problem

Raising the size of the earth to double would also double the force of gravity, which would make us feel much heavier, causing added difficulty in movement. To solve this, our bones would have to double in size, but this would incur a new problem: if the bones increase in size, our weight will also increase, so we would depend on a much more developed muscle mass to be able to move in the same way to what we do now.

Therefore, the most realistic solution to adapt, would be to gain as much mass as possible, without increasing our body weight too much, so a human being in those conditions it would be much shorter and wider in proportion to the environment, and with a more developed musculature in volume, and less in elongation and flexibility.