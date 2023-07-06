“Santiaguinos surprised by the rain” is the television headline that reflects a reality that, although it draws some ridicule in the cities of the South of Chilesample how unaccustomed the population is to this phenomenon who, in recent days, has left a wave of destruction in peripheral towns because of the frontal system that arrives in the middle of winter.

The intense rains caused the rise of the Mapocho river, which crosses the city, and the Maipo river, that overflowed in some areas, bringing to mind the storm of 1982. Both tributaries registered significant levels of turbidity as a result of the floods and landslides left by the climate emergency and which threatened the supply of drinking water for 34 neighborhoods in the metropolitan region . In addition to producing the cut of route 68 that connects Santiago with cities such as Viña del Mar and Valparaíso.

A panorama that was recorded when, according to data from the General Directorate of Waters, it had rained 150 millimeters so far, a figure diametrically lower than the level of rainfall that other Latin American cities support around this time, including Bogotá.

“It rains in winter here in the central zone of Chile, but not in the way it fell this time. We are not accustomed. This was due to a frontal system that is basically clouds that come from the ocean, but this time it extended thousands of kilometers to the west and, therefore, its passage took several days,” Arnaldo told EL TIEMPO. Zúñiga, a meteorologist from the Chilean Meteorological Directorate (DMC).

Rains in Chile caused the overflow of rivers.

According to the DMC, Santiago could register its rainiest year in the last 7 years in a context of mega drought that has caused the Chilean capital to move away from normal rainfall values, in which should receive 312 millimeters of rain annually, one third of what it normally rains in Bogotá, where, each year, approximately 1,000 millimeters of water fall, depending on the phenomenon of climate variability, in which it can even reach 1,200 to 1,500 mm when the La Niña Phenomenon occurs.

“The rains in the city of Bogotá are associated with the double passage of the Intertropical Confluence Zone (ITZC) from north to south and from south to north through Colombia and the equatorial trough, these are systems that bring dense cloudiness that favor rainfall” , explains the meteorologist Mery Fernández to EL TIEMPO.

In the case of Chile the increase in rainfall on this occasion was linked to the fact that a warmer than usual air mass caused precipitation to fall at a time of year when snow usually falls.

“That is what is called a high zero isotherm. Zero degrees rose a lot and it rained in the upper sector of the mountain range and was enhanced by what is called an atmospheric river. That made it so intense and all that water logically went down and like rivers have memory and they tried to mechanize their natural historical course”, Zúñiga points out.

In Bogotá, approximately 1,000 millimeters of water falls each year. Photo: Milton Diaz / El Tiempo

Land use planning and prevention failures

But, Beyond the meteorological phenomena, there are reasons that explain the level of chaos that remains in the Chilean capital when the rains arrive. And it is that despite remaining, for several years, in the first places of the ranking of the British medium The Economist of the best cities in the world to live in, in Latin America, in which one of the evaluated aspects is infrastructure, failures in planning and territorial ordering are an outstanding debt in Santiago.

For Michel De L’Herbe, an emergency management consultant in Chile, Added to these failures is a fragmented emergency system that needs to be updated. “It is a system that requires modernization and where there is resistance to change. Where, for example, the most relevant link that has to do with the organized and trained community, which is coordinated with strengthened local governments is an element that has not been properly worked on”, he assures EL TIEMPO.

De L’Herbe assures that it is complex when, in structural matters, one speaks of infrastructure because, in the case of Santiago it is older, and it is expensive to be able to modify it, Therefore, it is necessary to appeal to strengthen community preparation and local governments.

“Give faculties, financial resources, but also understand that you have to anticipate and that implies, among other things, planning cities well. This is probably an element that not only demands urgency in Chile, but also especially in our Latin American region, obviously Central America and the Caribbean as well”, the expert highlights.

In Bogotá, the District Institute for Risk Management and Climate Change (IDIGER) is the entity in charge of activating emergency and contingency plans and socializing the recommendations associated with the impact of rain, among which the cleaning of canals, gutters and descents, in addition to the monitoring of unstable rocks and the movement on the slopes.

“The proximity of the eastern plains to Bogotá also affects the continuous entry of clouds that cause drizzle on the eastern hills of Bogotá, Thus, the inhabitants of the neighborhoods on the hills live with frequent drizzle while the west enjoys a slightly drier climate”, explains Fernández.

The threat of climate change

During the last decade, climate change has been expressed through extreme events such as droughts, heat waves, and, In the case of Chile, torrential rains are usually arriving in winter that demand a rapid capacity for adaptation.

“When it rains normally, all the water evacuation systems support the loads well, but when we exceed ten times the amount of water that normally falls in 24 or 48 hours, the system cannot support it. Not only a design system, but also the geography, the morphology of our country, in which we have many rivers, many streams, many basins that feed the rivers”, explains the meteorologist Zúñiga.

However, the almost 14 years of drought that Chile has been facing have caused some communities to settle on the slopes of the rivers, confident that they will not be reached by their riverbed, breaking the regulations of not installing infrastructure in these areas vulnerable to flooding. .

Although, according to experts, the level of rainfall that affects Santiago and Bogotá responds to different geographical and climatic phenomena, the increasingly frequent extreme events that are the product of global warming, could give an idea to answer what would happen if in the Chilean capital rained as torrentially as in the Colombian.

