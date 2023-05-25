Although great advances have been made in relation to the knowledge of the universe, it must be recognized that what we have so far about it is negligible. Being one of the most enigmatic elements black holes.

First of all, it should be noted that, according to National Geographicblack holes are the cold remnants of ancient starsbeing these so dense that not a single material particle is capable of escaping their Gravitational force.

In this sense, it should be noted that many stars end up become white dwarfs or neutron starswhile black holes represent the last stage in the evolution of huge stars that were at least 10 to 15 times larger than the Sun.

Now, what happens if an object or a person falls into a black hole? We will tell you below.

Black holes, what happens when an object falls inside?

As we mentioned earlier, black holes are formed from the death of massive stars. In this sense, when approaching a black hole, its event horizon blocks the view of the universe, making it invisible.

Although you can’t see inside black holes directly, you can. effects on surrounding matter can be observed, such as disks of matter orbiting and emitting light.

If something or someone fell into a black hole, they would be subjected to “espeguetization”, where the extreme gravitational force would stretch their body until it turned into a jet of hot plasma.

For its part, time would be affected inside the black hole, passing more slowly near it. Taking this into account, there is nothing more to say than these greatly challenge the understanding that human beings currently have of time and space.

For this reason, the study of black holes continues to be a fairly active field of research in astrophysicsalthough an exact date cannot be given to know when there will be greater knowledge of these phenomena.

With everything, it must be clear that anything that enters a black hole will be consumed and would be eliminated forever.