Gisela Valcárcel seeks to continue leading the ratings on Saturday nights. For this reason, it would already be agreeing on the last details to be able to launch a new program with a Mexican format that would compete directly with “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Through their social networks, “Señito” did not want to reveal the name of the project. However, the tiktoker ric la torre already announced what the official name would be.

La Torre is known for knowing the inside scoop on the entertainment world. These were all the details that he said about what the new program of America TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpGtsV9Tgv4

YOU CAN SEE: Giacomo Bocchio: How old are the “The Big Chef: Celebrities” jury and what is their unique hobby?

What is the new América TV program that will compete with “EGCF”?

As revealed by the communicator in 60 seconds, the new program would be a Peruvian version of the Mexican show “Which one is good?” “Adolfo Aguilar and Gisela will make war on ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, second season, on Saturdays. Will they succeed?”, He mentioned La Torre at the beginning of his video.

The program would try to find who is telling the truth and who is lying. They would even be promoting it on the “America Today” programs. Although this format has not been as successful as expected in Mexico, América TV hopes that this will change in Peru.

Adolfo Aguilar would already be recording the promotion of the program “Which is the good one?”. Photo: capture/Twitter/@RicLaTorreZ

In addition, the tiktoker mentioned that, unlike “El gran show”, this new program would be hosted by Adolfo Aguilar, who left Latina after the end of “I am”.

Who would be the new members of the second season of “EGCF”?

The first 6 participants of the second season of “The Great Famous Chef” have already been announced, after the overwhelming success of the first edition, under the leadership of José Peláez. These are the names of the 6 celebrities who will demonstrate skill in the kitchen:

Mr Peet

Alessandra Fuller

jimmy santy

Monica Torres

Laura Spoa

Junior Silva (‘Fat Chicken’).

#Gisela #Valcárcels #program #seeks #compete #quotThe #Great #Chef #Celebritiesquot