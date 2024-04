02:38 In this file photo the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte is in the government palace in Lima, Peru. It was Tuesday, January 24, 2023. AP – Martin Mejia

The investigation unleashed by the Rolexes, not declared by President Dina Boluarte, broke out after a report by the journalistic program “La Encerrona” published in mid-March. We spoke about the issue with Luis Giacoma, political analyst and international lawyer, who assured that this investigation seriously affects the president and explains the next possible steps of the investigation.