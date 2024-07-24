England are on the hunt for a new manager to replace Gareth Southgate, and if they want the best of the best, then they should look no further than Pep Guardiola.
The Spaniard has taken English football by storm in recent years, turning City into the most feared team in the Premier League. He has enjoyed immense success with the Etihad side, an attribute the FA are desperate to bring to the England national team.
If appointed England manager, this is how Guardiola could line up the team:
No matter who is in charge of England, there is no better goalkeeping option than Jordan Pickford. His crucial saves have kept England in the game on numerous occasions and his ability to dominate the defensive line is hard to overlook. Pickford is not the type of goalkeeper Guardiola usually prefers, with the Manchester City manager often choosing keepers who can play more with their feet. We wouldn’t want another Joe Hart situation, but this is the man that is needed between the sticks.
At Euro 2024, Kyle Walker often looked a little off, but if Guardiola can’t rekindle his fire, no one can. Under Guardiola, Walker has been one of the best defenders in Europe in recent years. With his guidance at international level, he could be back to his best with the Three Lions.
Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi showed the world why he deserved a place in the England squad in Germany, being arguably one of the team’s best players throughout the tournament. His ability to work in a three-man defence would appeal to Guardiola, while his leadership qualities are also a standout attribute. By the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around, Guehi will be even more experienced, making him an obvious choice for this role.
Chelsea’s Levi Colwill may not have played in Germany under Southgate, but under Guardiola he could be a standout performer. Fans have been clamoring for a left-footed star in the England defender – here’s the solution. His confidence on the ball would be a huge plus for the team, as would his ability to move forward in possession. Guardiola would place a lot of faith in a player like Colwill, who deserves his chance to shine for the senior team.
John Stones has been key to Guardiola’s plans for a while now, so he would definitely be a key figure in his England squad as well. Stones’ place in the squad has never been in doubt anyway, but under Guardiola he could play a more complex role, as he does at his club. His ability to play in an advanced role could prove crucial for England, who are aiming to introduce a more controlled style of play.
Declan Rice’s position in England’s starting XI is not up for debate. Rice’s efforts can sometimes go unnoticed, but his ability to carry the ball and free up other players makes him an important cog in England’s system. In reality, what has become a bigger question is who will partner Rice in midfield, rather than whether the Arsenal player himself is demanding a place in the team.
The versatile Bukayo Saka makes up the first part of the midfield attack. He is dangerous down the right flank and is capable of creating chances for himself and his teammates. When given the freedom to move inside, Saka can become unstoppable. The technically gifted winger would thrive in this system.
Phil Foden struggled under Gareth Southgate in Germany, but under Guardiola this man thrives. In this system, Foden could fill the same role he has at City, putting to rest claims that he cannot function outside of the Premier League squad. He was considered the best player in England’s top flight during the 2023/24 campaign, and Guardiola could certainly unlock this version of Foden on the international stage too.
A player like Jude Bellingham could be incredible under Pep Guardiola. He is capable of playing with dynamism and can fit into any advanced position on the pitch. It is no surprise that the Real Madrid star has previously been linked with a move to City. He is still at the start of his footballing career and the chance to be coached by someone like the Catalan would be hugely beneficial to the number ten’s progression.
Anthony Gordon was not given much time to shine in Germany, but the Newcastle star is capable of becoming a key player for the Three Lions. Guardiola had already revealed his fondness for Gordon and a player of his calibre would fit well into Pep’s system. He is one of the most dangerous players in the country on the left wing and remains one of the most solid options on that side of the pitch.
Harry Kane is a constant for England, and would remain so even if Guardiola took over. Guardiola knows the talent Kane possesses and could ensure his goalscoring records for the club translate to the international stage. Kane is yet to win a senior trophy, but under Guardiola the Bayern Munich star could get his first chance.
