The movement for replace Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for the US presidential election In November, it continued to gain strength within the party.

While top leaders like former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have privately said Biden should reconsider his candidacy, Three-quarters of Democrats ages 18 to 44 want the 81-year-old president to drop out of the race, according to a survey published yesterday by AP and the University of Chicago (NORC).

Another poll by The New York Times and Sienna College found a more general finding: 64 percent of Democratic voters would prefer a new candidate, while voters nationwide have grown disillusioned with Biden’s leadership, giving him a 33 percent job approval rating.

President Joe Biden spoke to reporters following the shooting. Photo:Getty Images

Although two past US presidents (Harry Truman in 1952 and Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968, both Democrats) decided not to run for re-election in March of the year in which the vote was held, if Biden withdraws it will be the first time someone has done so so late in the electoral process.

It would also be the first time that a candidate has withdrawn after achieving a majority of delegates in the primary process. Less than a month before the Democratic Convention, scheduled for August 19-22 in Chicago.

These are the steps the Democratic Party should take to replace him.

Despite all these obstacles, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which is in charge of organizing the convention, has rules in place for replacing Biden.

1. Joe Biden must formally communicate to the DNC his decision to withdraw.

2. The DNC would hold an emergency meeting at which its rules and regulations committee would lay out the process for effecting the replacement. From here, the process becomes more complicated depending on Biden’s attitude.

Joe Biden has remained steadfast in his decision to remain the Democratic candidate. Photo:Getty Images

3. If Biden decides to withdraw after being nominated at the Democratic Convention in August, the DNC may decide to hold a special convention to nominate a new candidate for president. or directly appoint the person after consultations with Democratic leaders.

However, This option is practically impossible for a technical reason: each state has its own deadlines for the names of presidential candidates to appear on the November ballots.

The first deadline was until recently Ohio’s August 7, although a state law was later passed to change it. Because of that circumstance, the DNC has decided that Biden will be ratified as the Democratic candidate virtually and before the convention in August, as is usually the case.

Other states with very early voting dates include Arkansas on August 25, just three days after the end of the Democratic Convention. The latest are Rhode Island, Virginia, Kansas, Maryland, Connecticut and Hawaii on September 3.

People attend President Joe Biden's rally in Detroit. Photo:X: The Democrats

4. If Biden withdraws before the August convention, the replacement will be decided there. Biden would have a great ability to determine his replacement since he currently controls 3,908 of the 3,939 delegates.The laws of each state decide how these delegates should be chosen, and 14 of them initially force voters to vote for the candidate who won the state primary.

Biden can also release his delegates to vote freely for potential candidates who come forward. The winner would be the candidate who obtains the support of at least 1,976 delegates.

The other possibility, remote if not almost impossible, is that Biden decides to maintain his candidacy against the wishes of the DNC. In this case, that would mean a real Democratic civil war, a 95% of Democratic Convention delegates would be forced to vote for Biden.

In this case, however, the DNC could use the “nuclear option”: rewriting the convention rules so that delegates can vote for another candidate.