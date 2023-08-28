Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

What would be the new shirt of the Colombian National Team is filtered: do you like it?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in Sports
0
What would be the new shirt of the Colombian National Team is filtered: do you like it?

Close


Close

James Rodriguez

NÃ©stor Lorenzo decided the future of James Rodríguez in the Colombian National Team.

Néstor Lorenzo decided the future of James Rodríguez in the Colombian National Team.

The official brand has not given the last word.

the list of summoned by the technician of the Colombia Selection, Nestor Lorenzo, for the start of the tie World Cup 2026 is about to go out

The first two matches of the team will be against Venezuela, on September 7 in Barranquilla, and on the 12th of the same month as a visitor against Chili.
(James Rodríguez: can he return to the National Team with the level he has shown in Brazil?)
(Dominic Wolf goes against the Football Federation and throws his own Colombia jersey)

See also  MotoGP | Pol Espargaro: "The message is strong: Honda is back"

She is pretty?

It is normal that at this point, close to the day to meet the players who will be ready for the games, speculation begins.

But there is another issue that is in the air and that is already beginning to be handled: the new uniform of the Selection.

Some images have been leaked in which it is seen that the clothing for 2024 It would be based on the color black, at least the substitute shirt.

Colombia selection

Colombia National Team T-shirt.

I have the same way, it has been said that it could also be of Orangesimilar to the one used in the 70s, but nothing confirmed.

There are several models that circulate on the networks, but at this ‘game height’ they are speculation, purely the official brand has not said the last word.
(Two pilots die due to a very serious accident in the middle of the race: tragedy in sport)
(Tragedy: Olympic figure skater dies in brutal crash, 10-month-old son survived)

Sports

See also  5 footballers who would like America wonderfully

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#shirt #Colombian #National #Team #filtered

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Libyan foreign minister fired after controversial meeting with her Israeli counterpart

Libyan foreign minister fired after controversial meeting with her Israeli counterpart

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result