What would be the new shirt of the Colombian National Team is filtered: do you like it?

Néstor Lorenzo decided the future of James Rodríguez in the Colombian National Team.
The official brand has not given the last word.
the list of summoned by the technician of the Colombia Selection, Nestor Lorenzo, for the start of the tie World Cup 2026 is about to go out
The first two matches of the team will be against Venezuela, on September 7 in Barranquilla, and on the 12th of the same month as a visitor against Chili.
She is pretty?
It is normal that at this point, close to the day to meet the players who will be ready for the games, speculation begins.
But there is another issue that is in the air and that is already beginning to be handled: the new uniform of the Selection.
Some images have been leaked in which it is seen that the clothing for 2024 It would be based on the color black, at least the substitute shirt.
I have the same way, it has been said that it could also be of Orangesimilar to the one used in the 70s, but nothing confirmed.
There are several models that circulate on the networks, but at this ‘game height’ they are speculation, purely the official brand has not said the last word.
Sports
