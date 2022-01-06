What would be the new National shirt is filtered

While National Athletic continues in the preseason stage, the new shirt for this year is announced on social networks.

Among what is seen in the image, white predominates, with the traditional green and white stripes, which in the middle of them are finite green lines.

More features and the price

Turn the neck back to the shirt, this time green, although it does not look like the design on the back, possibly it is plain white, taking into account the legibility that the numbers must count, especially for the Copa Libertadores.

After being leaked on social networks, the shirt would have a design similar to the one that the Antioquia green team had between 1997 and 1999, when the clothing brand that made the clothing was Puma.

One of the first shirts that was marketed on a large scale and that is remembered for the 1999 title against América de Cali, at the so-called ‘end of the millennium’.

It is expected that in other stores the shirt can be obtained at an approximate price of 240,000 Colombian pesos.

