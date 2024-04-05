In recent days, model Milett Figueroa has been at the center of media attention in Peru and Argentina, due to speculation about the status of her relationship with renowned presenter Marcelo Tinelli. The rumors arose as a result of comments and rumors suggesting that the relationship between the presenter and the actress could be going through a serious crisis. On the other hand, Milett is still in Peru for the re-release of her film 'Vampires', although Figueroa's presence at the event would have cost the feature film production a lot.

How much would Milett Figueroa have charged to attend the red carpet of her film?

In the midst of the many speculations about the end of the romance between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli, the Argentine television host Yanina Latorre shared details about the visit of the former participant of the 'Dancing'to Peru in the program'The Angels of the Morning' ('LAM'). According to the presenter, the former reality girl would be in Peruvian lands to promote 'Vampiras' and would have received the sum of 2,000 dollars to attend the red carpet.

“Milett Figueroa would have received $2,000 for promoting her film”, declared Latorre in the program. It is important to emphasize that the feature film, in which she starred two years ago, will be re-released in movie theaters in Peru due to its recent popularity in Argentina.

This generated many comments among the LAM panelists, even Ángel de Brito joked that he didn't know that “they paid you to go to the premiere of your own movie.” “She went to present a movie and stayed a long time. She asked for $2,000 to go to the red carpet of her own movie. It is a film that she made in 2022 and due to the fame acquired in Argentina, they re-released it on a platform “Latorre explained.

It should be noted that 'Vampiras' will be available to the Peruvian public starting next Thursday, April 11. The film will be screened in the country's main cinema chains, such as Cinemark, Cineplanet and Cinépolis.

What did Marcelo Tinelli say about the alleged feud between his daughters and Milett Figueroa?

During the broadcast of the program 'LAM', host Yanina Latorre surprised by stating that Marcelo Tinelli's daughters have a negative perception of Milett Figueroa. According to the presenter, the showman's descendants believe that the Peruvian actress's interest is motivated by her desire to take advantage of her position and influence in the television medium.

The matter became more relevant after Latorre shared screenshots of private conversations in which the television host finally accepted that the relationship between his daughters and Milett is not the best, which would cause a lot of friction between them. “I'm still a boyfriend, but the problem is that my daughters don't love Milett. They meet her again. Mine is not easy at all. Between my daughters and Yani, they bite me. I don't choose any of my daughters' boyfriends “I don't cut or prick.”expressed Tinelli.

What did Milett Figueroa say about Marcelo Tinelli's children?

In contrast to Latorre's claims, Milett Figueroa has openly expressed maintaining a cordial and affectionate relationship with Tinelli's children. In a recent interview for Caras magazine, the Peruvian model highlighted the harmonious coexistence and mutual respect that she shares with the descendants of her partner. Figueroa stated: “They are all very respectful and loving. Sensitive and intelligent people. I love getting to know them.” Additionally, she denied any hint of unrest or conflict within the family.