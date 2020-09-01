The former minister regrets that it is the president who makes the announcements. He adds that the action of his successor Barbara Pompili, “very competent”, will be judged “on the length”.

The Élysée announced it on August 27: the hunting of glue is prohibited this year, pending a response from the Court of Justice of the European Union on this controversial hunting method. The Head of State made this decision after receiving the President of the National Federation of Hunters Willy Schraen, in the presence of the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili.

“What would be good is for the Minister of Ecology to be able to take her prerogatives without going to ask authorization from Matignon or the Élysée”, ruled Tuesday, September 1 on France Inter Nicolas Hulot, former Minister of the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, questioned on the ban on glue hunting or the upcoming exemptions from the ban on neonicotinoids. Nicolas Hulot regrets that it was not Barbara Pompili, the Minister of Ecology, who announced the ban on glue hunting but “President”.

The current honorary president of the Nicolas Hulot Foundation for Nature and Man believes that the current Minister of Ecology will be judged “on the length”. “What matters is consistency, are we going to sign Mercosur or not? Are we going to have a vision of the billions of euros of the common agricultural policy?”, asked Nicolas Hulot. He also ensures that Barbara Pompili is “a girl that I like very much, very competent, very courageous”.