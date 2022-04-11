The characteristics of the country make it a perfect place to enhance the dark medieval fantasy of the franchise.

Many players have entered the universe of souls thanks to the success of Elden Ring, which was leading the list of best-selling games on Steam until last week. As expected, this has led users to imagine unusual adventures that carry the spirit of Soulslike to other lands, and we have already found a player who imagine a title set in Spain.

The user Alex_LeWeird has thought of all the characteristics of the country that would enhance the dark medieval fantasy of Miyazaki games, since Spain has a lot of details and cultures that could form the foundations of a From Software title. In his Twitter thread, the player recalls emblematic figures from our past such as the peddler or the wolfhoundwhich would adapt their particularities to the different game styles offered in Souls.

But the references to Spanish culture do not end here, since Alex_LeWeird also imagines enemies based on mythological creatures from all the autonomous communities, save points that refer to hostels, inns, inns and camps, and even areas that would stand out for being desert, volcanic or for having almost fantastic attributes.

Of course the souls have inspired the players in many aspects: some challenge themselves with complicated and bloody systems, and others make demakes that capture the interest of retro fans. However, Miyazaki also makes his games the trigger for a bomb of creativity that, in this case, involves the peculiarities of Spain.

More about: Souls, Souls-Like, Elden Ring and Spain.