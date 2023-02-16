That’s a rhetorical question, because you don’t have to imagine it. The BMW E30 M3 Touring really exists, with a ‘but’.

The BMW M3 (E30) is where it all started with the extra sporty 3 Series. Looking back at that time, it really was a very early start. BMW gave the car a small engine, a 2.3 liter four-cylinder (S14B23) with ‘only’ 200 hp in the beginning. Especially handling and driving pleasure had to play a role. That was only possible in the coupé version of the car: sedan, convertible and especially Touring was nowhere to be found with the M3 powertrain.

BMW M3 Touring

Let’s face it, the world ultimately had to wait until 2022 to see an M3 Touring at all. That while it could have been a really nice concept in the 90’s, a true rival for the Audi RS2 (which came later!). You can leave your imagination and/or your AI Photoshop machine alone, there is a ‘BMW M3 E30 Touring’ and it really exists.

E30 M3 Touring

A fanatical American has built a BMW M3 E30 Touring. Of course it’s self-build, but it’s great work. The basis is a BMW E30 Touring, which of course has been there in non-M form. In this case, the BMW 325i Touring was used. An M3 body kit was then added. And that didn’t happen overnight.

In addition to the M3 front, enough attention has also been paid to the rest. Widely set wheels (period-correct BBS rims included) with matching widened rear wheel arches (even adding the iconic M3 hips in the doors!). There is also a suitable rear bumper with a large enough hole for the two thick pipes at the bottom left and the rear light units have even been adjusted so that the reverse lighting is colored red, as if they were the units of an M3. A full paint job in the original color of the E30, Henna Red (562), completes the set. This really is as if the car just rolled out of the factory.

engine

But then comes the question: is it all ostentation? Yes and no. We are going to help you out of your dream: there is no S14 in the front of this BMW M3 E30 Touring. There is a motor that secretly fits well with it. It contains an M54B30 from a BMW 330i ‘ZHP’ (E46). There is no mention of significantly modified engine specs, so expect 235 hp. That fits well with the specs of the original BMW M3, so we approve it.

To buy

A real piece of glory, but there is good news: this BMW M3 E30 Touring is for sale! The car has a Polish past but is now in the US. There is about 175,000 kilometers on the clock. And it is probably one of the few, if not the only, of its kind.

The car is for sale at an auction on Cars & Bids and the counter is at the time of writing (24 hours left) at $ 35,000. So this pinnacle of home industry of the day can still be yours. Then buy!1!

This article What would a BMW M3 Touring look like in the 90s? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #Touring #90s