There is a bad state of translated literature in the Netherlands. Less and less foreign literature appears in Dutch, which means that beautiful books are in danger of passing us by. Michel Krielaars talks about this with NRC editor Toef Jaeger and writer Vamba Sherif.

Books discussed in this episode:

Aime Cesaire: About colonialism. The Geus. Translator: Grace Ndjako.

Vamba Sherif and Ebissé Rouw (ed.): Black. Atlas Contact.

Abdul Razak Gurnah: Paradise. Meulenhoff. Translator: Tineke Davids.

Abdul Razak Gurnah: Afterlives. Bloomsbury.

Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi: Kintu. Cossee. Translator: Josephine Ruitenberg.

Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi: The first wife. Cossee. Translator: Josephine Ruitenberg.

Ngugi wa Thiong’o: Decolonising the Mind.

Chinua Achebe. A world is falling apart. The Geus.

Camara Laye: The look of the king.

Cheikh Hamidou Kane: L’Aventure ambiguous.

Eric Vuillard: Une sortie honorable. Actes South.