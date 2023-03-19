The Mexican magnate, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico, owner of Banco Azteca, Totalplay, Grupo Dragón, UPAX, Tiendas Neto, Agencia y, Banco Azteca, Elektra, Italika, TV Azteca, among others, with a presence in Mexico, United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Colombia. They are not enough, therefore, registered the word “Gobiernicolas”, with the aim of marketing under that name.

The Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego It has not stopped being in trend, since he became more involved in social networks, since he responds to customer criticism regarding his companies.

In addition to receiving strong indications for having debts to the Tax Administration Service, for not completing their tax credit settlement. Likewise, for questioning the arbitration of the Liga MX after the defeat of Mazatlán FC, a team owned by Grupo Salinas.

However, the statement that paralyzed his followers this time is that the owner of Elektra, through his Twitter account, explained that the word “Gobiernicolas”, which he uses to address the rulers of Mexico, is already registered, and it would be used for marketing.

What does the word “Gobiernicola” mean for Ricardo Salinas?

The leader born in Mexico City, on October 19, 1955, used to call in this way “Any public servant who dedicates himself to hindering the lives of Mexicans, violates the law, commits acts of corruption and makes use of power to benefit himself and his family and friends”.

Salinas Pliego highlighted on social networks that “The word GOVERNMENT is already registered in my name, so I can use it to market products.”

Objective to market the word “Gobiernicolas”?

The tycoon, who has a net worth of 10.7 billion USD, declared that the merchandise that is intended to be marketed with said brand can be products from caps, t-shirts and mugs.

The owner of TvAzteca, pointed out that the objective could be, “Would you like some caps, mugs and t-shirts to use in your day to day? maybe with the profits from the articles we can help foundations for dogs and cats… I can think of a phrase like… exhibit a #Gobiernicola and help an animalI know it sounds contradictory but it could be of great help to the country and to everyone hahaha”.

Thus the owner of Banco Azteca, leader among Mexicans, whose main opponent is BBVA Bancomer, which has shown interest in cryptocurrencies and with it in Bitcoin, in addition to offering a different service in order to differentiate itself and go one step from the future.

Thanks to implementing his strategies, he has a great economic support that supports him, even so, on several occasions his support for animal shelters has been seen, for this reason, he spoke that the profits destined for the design brand “Gobiernicolas”, could be intended for homeless pets.

Employment with Ricardo Salinas

Despite the fact that Ricardo Salinas has around 110,000 workers at his disposal, being the owner of multiple companies, he asked his followers for help to make the designs, “Anyone who wants to help me with some nice designs and define the word?, just for fun, I put the money hahaha”.