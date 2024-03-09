Another weekend potentially full of video games too, between some latest releases and the usual colossal prevailing backlog.

We are at the end of another week, this one less exciting than others, but it is always the right time for the classic question that comes up on Saturday mornings: what will you play this weekend? Considering some big releases that occurred in the previous weeks, there is certainly no shortage of possibilities. As we were saying, in recent days there has perhaps been a smaller concentration of great titles than what we have seen previously, but there are still at least two or three games of great interest, of which perhaps one in particular stands out compared to all the others , which could represent the element to focus on.

Unicorn Overlord and MudRunner Unicorn Overlord has a very particular style We are talking about Unicorn Overlordthe new strategic role-playing game developed by Vanillaware for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series also in our review. See also Xbox Design Lab temporarily closes because it is working on a new project Unicorn Overlord is therefore probably the number one candidate among the new releases, thanks to a deep and challenging gameplay and a unique and decidedly recognizable atmosphere thanks to the particular characterization that is typical of Vanillaware productions. However, it is not the only one: despite its undoubted peculiarities that can make it a niche game, it is new Expeditions: A MudRunner Game could make numerous proselytes these days, considering the success achieved by the previous chapters of the series, so it is another game to take into consideration for these days. Also in this case, our review can shed light on the oddities of the title, which however have already proven to be widely appreciated by a good portion of the public in the past, also expanding to consoles after a past mainly linked to the PC.