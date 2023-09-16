A new week ends and video game enthusiasts, between an outdoor trip to enjoy the last weekends of summer and some family commitments, will try to find some time for their number one hobby: video games. Between the latest releases and a few old titles accumulated over the months, there is a lot to dedicate yourself to. So tell us at what will you play this weekend of September 16, 2023?

There is no shortage of options, given that this week the long-awaited The Crew Motorfest, the new chapter in Ubisoft’s driving game series, was finally released. The first reviews were mixed, but perhaps someone will not have resisted the lure of four-wheel racing and will have thrown themselves into the French company’s game

If you prefer indies, the interesting Gunbrella has been available for a few days, an action adventure in which our character holds an umbrella which is also a firearm. It may seem a bit funny, but the game hides a dramatic story and a lot of quality.

Furthermore, 30XX arrived this week, a new Mega Man style game that best evolves the ideas of 20XX by offering an effective and fun roguelike structure to explore.