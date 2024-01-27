What will you play this weekend? The question is always the same, week after week. However, this is a question that has always haunted the average gamer, who usually has more time to play on Saturdays and Sundays. So it is not in vain to ask yourself the aforementioned question on a regular basis, especially in a January particularly full of releases like this one.
Those who thought they had to wait until spring to see the first high-level launches will have to think again, because in the space of a few days we have seen some truly important and well-made titles arrive.
One of these it is definitely Tekken 8: the new chapter of Bandai Namco's fighting game series seems to be truly excellent from all points of view, so it's definitely worth giving it a spin, with the risk of it becoming your trusted companion for the next few years. Among its best features stand out the Heat System, which is truly spot on, as well as a truly spectacular technical side.
If you want more information, we refer you to our review of Tekken 8, which will satisfy all your desire for blind beatings.
Yakuza life
Another big news of the week is certainly Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the new chapter of the Yakuza series, which did not disappoint expectations, proving to be an excellent game. “Honolulu is beautiful, Yokohama feels like home, Dondoko Island is irresistible, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is truly one step closer to being Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's best game.” our Francesco Serino wrote in his review. If you want to have an over the top experience of pure Japanese style, look no further and run and play it.
Finally, if you are not tired of survival after the Palworld binge, we remind you of the early access release of another title that is receiving excellent feedback on Steam: Enshrouded. It is a game with a dark fantasy setting with extremely refined mechanics, although it is not yet complete, as underlined in our test. If the possibility of torturing similar Pokémon doesn't tickle you even a little, perhaps you'll find something here that resonates more with your tastes.
So, what games will you spend this weekend with? Let us know in the comments below.
#play #weekend #Tekken #Dragon #Infinite #Wealth
Leave a Reply