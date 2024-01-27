What will you play this weekend? The question is always the same, week after week. However, this is a question that has always haunted the average gamer, who usually has more time to play on Saturdays and Sundays. So it is not in vain to ask yourself the aforementioned question on a regular basis, especially in a January particularly full of releases like this one.

Those who thought they had to wait until spring to see the first high-level launches will have to think again, because in the space of a few days we have seen some truly important and well-made titles arrive.

Tekken 8 is definitely a great choice for the weekend

One of these it is definitely Tekken 8: the new chapter of Bandai Namco's fighting game series seems to be truly excellent from all points of view, so it's definitely worth giving it a spin, with the risk of it becoming your trusted companion for the next few years. Among its best features stand out the Heat System, which is truly spot on, as well as a truly spectacular technical side.

If you want more information, we refer you to our review of Tekken 8, which will satisfy all your desire for blind beatings.