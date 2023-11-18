See also Final Fantasy XIV updates to version 6.18 with new worlds and more

In reality, after so many weeks full of outings, this one was moderately calmer. So you might want to use it simply to prune some of the very long backlog accumulated over the year. However, if you are looking for something new and have a Nintendo Switch, you could instead dedicate yourself to Super Mario RPG , a successful remake of the original for Super Nintendo, which however, as written in our review, “has not aged very well but, overall, Super Mario RPG is a revival that has its own reason: ArtePiazza has redone its look, preserving its the main characteristics that made it a cult, without exaggerating with the tweaks that could have distorted it.” In short, it can be a good way to rediscover a classic.

Life is just a walking shadow, Shakespeare wrote in one of his famous tragedies, so we need to carve out the right time to play, while waiting for time to do its part and return us to the cosmic gases. If you haven’t understood, the weekend has arrived and we are very curious to find out what will you play this weekend?

From person to person

Persona 5 Tactica could fill your weekend

Another high-level release it is for sure Persona 5 Tactics, which is also playable on many platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series The Phantom Thieves return in a title that brings the series into the world of turn-based strategy, which would have been much better without the excessively wordy dialogue and the need to repeat some particularly challenging missions all over again. However, an excellent title, as highlighted in our review.

For the rest there isn’t much else to jump into without thinking a bit. For example, the idea of ​​playing a game might appeal to you Ufo Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves because of the character, even if it’s not exactly an exceptional game, as highlighted by our review. Much more could have been done with the Go Nagai series.

Naruto fans might want to play with instead Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, also a well-made but not exactly original title, characterized by an original story and the largest roster of fighters ever. Of course, some adjustments to the gameplay could be made, as written in our review.

Finally, strategy enthusiasts may want to dedicate themselves to Stronghold: Definitive Edition, which is always the same, but at least it is an excellent game.

So, there is plenty of stuff to play, you just need to know how to choose. And you, what will you play this weekend? Tell us in the comments.