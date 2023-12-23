We have now reached the Christmas Eve weekend and, notoriously, it is not exactly a period of great intensity in terms of video game releases, but given the holiday period the question is very suitable: what will you play this weekend?

There have been virtually no major releases in the past week, apart from perhaps Paranoid, but there have been several interesting updates, so it's possible that various titles have been recovered these days, in the absence of large-scale launches.

On the other hand, the end of the year is also a period that particularly lends itself to focusing on the backlog, which this year is probably suffocating for many. On this front, we imagine that many are still busy big games of 2023first of all Baldur's Gate 3.