We have now reached the Christmas Eve weekend and, notoriously, it is not exactly a period of great intensity in terms of video game releases, but given the holiday period the question is very suitable: what will you play this weekend?
There have been virtually no major releases in the past week, apart from perhaps Paranoid, but there have been several interesting updates, so it's possible that various titles have been recovered these days, in the absence of large-scale launches.
On the other hand, the end of the year is also a period that particularly lends itself to focusing on the backlog, which this year is probably suffocating for many. On this front, we imagine that many are still busy big games of 2023first of all Baldur's Gate 3.
Again Baldur's Gate 3 and others
For Xbox users, in particular, Baldur's Gate 3 it's still a decidedly fresh release and, considering the depth and size of the game, certainly still to be played for a long time, so one of the candidates is definitely this.
Also still relatively new is the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla expansion, which could represent another interesting possibility for many, considering the quality of the DLC published by Sony Santa Monica, which added a nice piece of the game featuring both new story and gameplay.
For the rest, it is also possible that many want to recover Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, considering that the FromSoftware game recently received an interesting update that implements new matchmaking and other features particularly aimed at multiplayer.
Also not to be underestimated is the DLC dedicated to Among Us released for Vampire Survivors, “Emergency Meeting”, which may have once again attracted several players to Poncle's bizarre roguelike. To all this we obviously add the usual big titles perhaps still to be exploited such as Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Forza Motorsport and Starfield.
#play #weekend #Baldur39s #Gate #God #War #Ragnarok
Leave a Reply