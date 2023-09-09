Needless to say, this week has also been monopolized by Starfield , due to the official launch which took place on September 6, 2023. Considering the size of the game, which also emerged in our review, it is easy that many are continuing to wander around space. Indeed, it is legitimate that many are just waiting for the weekend to concentrate more on the game (read: spend more hours on it). If you are among the lucky ones, that is, if you own an Xbox Series But the others?

School is about to arrive. This is the last weekend before many return to school, so it’s worth choosing carefully what to play, so as to have a good memory of the end of the holidays. The question arises so spontaneously, like slime from a clogged sewer: what will you play this weekend?

Baldur’s Gate III on PS5

Baldur’s Gate 3 has also arrived on PS5

Fortunately, there are alternatives to Starfield and they are excellent. For example, on September 6th it was launched Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5, which has confirmed itself as an absolute masterpiece among electronic role-playing games, as you can read in our review. So, in case you are a happy owner of the Sony console and you like the genre, the game from Larian Studios is waiting for you.

That said, there are also other titles worth considering, such as Chants of Shinar for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, which we really liked and stood out for some truly original and interesting ideas, as you can read in our review.

On Nintendo Switch and PC you can also dedicate yourself to the JRPG Rune Factory 3 Special, not exactly a masterpiece, but worthy of attention, as clarified in our review. For the rest there isn’t much else to report, also because the publication of Starfield has desertified the releases a bit. We’ll see if there will be something more next week.

Now the ball is in your court. Tell us: will you spend the weekend with one of the latest releases released this week or will you dedicate yourself to catching up on the games in your backlog? Let us know in the comments.