What will you play this weekend? This week too the inevitable question falls on the heads of gamers, ready to dedicate their free time to their most passionate hobby. We are all seven days older, but ready to face new challenges and visit virtual worlds to be enraptured by.

Fortunately, there is no shortage of new launches. Some are even of the highest level, just to end a crackling January and start February with the right panache.

Persona 3 Reload turned out really well

Let's start from Persona 3 Reload, a remake of one of the most popular Japanese role-playing games of all time, characterized by a narrative side and excellently crafted characters, just as excellent from a stylistic point of view. The game also benefits from changes that have modernized it to the right degree. Too bad only for the lowering of the difficulty.

