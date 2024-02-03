What will you play this weekend? This week too the inevitable question falls on the heads of gamers, ready to dedicate their free time to their most passionate hobby. We are all seven days older, but ready to face new challenges and visit virtual worlds to be enraptured by.
Fortunately, there is no shortage of new launches. Some are even of the highest level, just to end a crackling January and start February with the right panache.
Let's start from Persona 3 Reload, a remake of one of the most popular Japanese role-playing games of all time, characterized by a narrative side and excellently crafted characters, just as excellent from a stylistic point of view. The game also benefits from changes that have modernized it to the right degree. Too bad only for the lowering of the difficulty.
If you want to know more, read our review of Persona 3 Reload, which will illustrate all aspects of the remake.
More Japan and a lot of DC
Anticipated for years, this was also the week of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, another excellently crafted Japanese role-playing game, which can be enjoyed without knowing the previous chapters and which offers an excellent combat system. Perhaps a little limited in terms of the strategic component, and with a short campaign, it is nevertheless a title that fans of everything that comes from Japan should take into consideration.
To find out more you can naturally rely on our review, in which we talked at length about all the main aspects of the game and more.
The third title of the seventh, but not least in importance, is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a live service action from Rocksteady whose launch was accompanied by much controversy, but which is proving to be better than expected. In particular, it offers excellent characters, frenetic and fun gameplay and a great technical side. Too bad for the dated open world and the underlying repetitiveness.
If you want to get to know it better, read our review, in which we explain in detail what's good and what's not good about the game.
Once you get to the bottom it's inevitable to ask: which games will you spend this weekend with? Let us know in the comments below.
