In this case we can give you some advice… on the backlog. Fantastic titles have been there watching you for years, abandoned to themselves and eager to be played. Give him some satisfaction. We know you have a lot of backlogs. There is certainly the game that you have never touched, or there is the one that you started and then left halfway because you were busy with something else. There's also your favorite game that you don't know is a game because you haven't bought it yet. In short, you have a lot of work to do before Monday returns with its endless load of school/work sadness.

Not every week succeeds with the hole and this one wasn't particularly full of outings. There's no need to be demoralized, since it's a perfect opportunity to work off the backlog a bit or to discover something new and different, which you might even like better than what marketing usually sells you. So it's worth asking anyway what will you play this weekend? Don't get nervous and respond calmly.

Some scattered advice

Geneforge 2: Infestation is definitely worth your attention

Of course it is our job to give you some advice and we will. For example, don't tell anyone too much, but today we're releasing , which is a really good role-playing game. Jeff Vogel has worked hard this time too, offering us a truly engaging experience, set in an original world full of interesting facets. So, the advice is to take it into serious consideration, giving credit to one of the greatest living authors of electronic role-playing games.

To stay in the same genre, you can focus on Baldur's Gate 3, which on these pages shouldn't need too many introductions, given that we've been talking about it for months. For those four who aren't familiar with it, it's a great officially licensed hardcore RPG from Dungeons & Dragons that gained huge acclaim last year. If you are not convinced, read our review.

Dragon's Dogma 2 awaits you

Third unsolicited advice is Dragon's Dogma 2, a newly published action role-playing game that confirmed Capcom's grace period and which will involve you in a fantasy world full of monsters, pawns and gigantic bosses to defeat. Read our review for more details.

Finally, you could recover the best Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a God of War style action game (Kratos father of the year edition) with an exciting story full of twists and turns. Here is our review for further details.

Of course, the weekend is yours and you can play whatever you want, even Provençal pampano. Just let us know in the comments.