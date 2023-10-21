The weekend has finally arrived, as well as our classic ritual question to find out the tastes of our readers. What will you play this weekend? The last few weeks have been full of very important releases and in particular yesterday two of the most anticipated games by PS5 and Nintendo Switch players arrived, namely Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
The new adventure of Peter Parker and Miles Morales arrived yesterday exclusively for PS5 accompanied by a more than warm welcome from the international press, (in this regard here is our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), which appreciated the work carried out by Insomniac Games in creating a sequel that is in some ways perfect, capable of enhancing almost all aspects of its predecessors, although a few more innovations certainly wouldn’t have hurt.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder was also showered with praise in our review and by the international press, proposing itself as the first 2D Mario in many years, characterized by an inspired artistic direction, a very fun gameplay and many interesting and original ideas capable to constantly amaze the player.
Or will you prune the backlog?
Mario and the two Spider-Mans have certainly monopolized the attention in recent days, but during the week other undoubtedly interesting games also arrived in stores. Among these we mention Sonic Superstars, the new 2D platformer from Sega designed for single and multiplayer, Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express, the investigative adventure starring Hercule Poirot which relives the story of the famous detective novel, and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, the new iteration of the Milestone racing series based on Mattel toy cars.
Among this week’s releases there is also Skull Island: Rise of Kong, but we suggest you avoid it like the plague, given that it is one of the candidates for the worst game of 2023, due to botched, boring and lacking gameplay of flashes of originality and a graphics system that is at least a couple of generations old.
