The weekend has finally arrived, as well as our classic ritual question to find out the tastes of our readers. What will you play this weekend? The last few weeks have been full of very important releases and in particular yesterday two of the most anticipated games by PS5 and Nintendo Switch players arrived, namely Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The new adventure of Peter Parker and Miles Morales arrived yesterday exclusively for PS5 accompanied by a more than warm welcome from the international press, (in this regard here is our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), which appreciated the work carried out by Insomniac Games in creating a sequel that is in some ways perfect, capable of enhancing almost all aspects of its predecessors, although a few more innovations certainly wouldn’t have hurt.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was also showered with praise in our review and by the international press, proposing itself as the first 2D Mario in many years, characterized by an inspired artistic direction, a very fun gameplay and many interesting and original ideas capable to constantly amaze the player.